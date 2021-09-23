Netflix's One Piece Reveals Pilot Episode Director
The world of One Piece is about to expand via Netflix's live-action adaptation that is set to bring the Straw Hat Pirates to the West in a brand new way and it seems that the pilot episode of Luffy's upcoming quest has found its director. With Netflix having given fans of the streaming plenty of original action series in the past with the likes of Marvel's Daredevil, Luke Cage, and The Punisher, it should be no surprise that the streaming service would return to the well and call upon one of its critically acclaimed directors.comicbook.com
