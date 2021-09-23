Netflix's One Piece Reveals Pilot Episode Director

Netflix just dropped the release date for Locke & Key Season 2. October 22 will be the big day as the streaming giant loads up for another wildly packed Fall. This show has already been renewed for Season 3 and the hype is already building. Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's IDW comic series has taken the platform by storm. In the trailer, there's talk of the world having so much potential, and that's exactly how the Internet is talking about this show. Netflix is already putting on the press about their Netflix and Chills initiative for October, and this title will fit neatly in. Locke & Key fans are all over social media voicing their approval for the new clip. (Careful with that one if you don't enjoy spiders!) There are carnival worlds, mazes, old Victorian houses, and of course, about 100 keys and keyholes to direct in the Season 2 trailer. Check it out for yourself down below:

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO