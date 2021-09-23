CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 19:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 9:27 PM and 9:22 AM. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 10:36 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/09 PM 3.1 1.4 1.5 0-1 Minor 24/09 AM 1.9 0.2 0.6 0 None 24/11 PM 2.4 0.7 0.7 0 None 25/10 AM 2.2 0.5 1.0 0 None 25/11 PM 2.7 1.0 1.0 0 None 26/10 AM 2.2 0.5 1.1 0-1 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/09 PM 3.3 1.6 1.5 0-1 Minor 24/09 AM 2.5 0.8 1.0 0 None 24/10 PM 2.8 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/10 AM 2.4 0.7 1.0 0 None 25/10 PM 2.8 1.1 1.0 0 None 26/10 AM 2.5 0.8 1.2 0-1 None

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 04:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 615 AM MST. * At 406 AM MST, Runoff from previous rain continues to flow through Tonto Creek in the Tonto Basin. Gauge indicates stage level of 4.76 feet. Water levels are decreasing but low water crossings may still be impacted. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin. Flooding is occurring along the Tonto Creek.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .A drier airmass in place will keep low rain chances through the work week. This will allow for gradual improvements along area rivers. Nevertheless, flooding still persists on Horse Creek, Cypress Creek, and Myakka River. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Monday was 9.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.3 feet on 10/09/1975. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.4 Mon 8 am 9.1 8.8 8.5 8.2 7.9
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Water levels remain high along the middle Saint Johns River basin due to heavy rainfall over the past few weeks in the area. The river level at Astor is currently forecast to hover at Minor Flood Stage through most of this week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Monday was 2.4 feet. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Mon 9 am 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 06:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR GILA COUNTY Flood waters continue to recede and drop below action stage shortly. Therefore, flooding is no longer expected to pose a new threat with no new impacts to low water crossings expected. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory#Bowleys Quarters
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * Until Thursday evening. * At 9:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 44.0 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 42.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .A drier airmass in place will keep low rain chances through the work week. This will allow for gradual improvements along area rivers. Nevertheless, flooding still persists on Horse Creek, Cypress Creek, and Myakka River. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 8:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Monday was 12.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.0 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The access road to Hidden Acres is impassable. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 09/02/1955. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Horse Creek Arcadia at SR 7 12.0 12.2 Mon 8 am 12.0 11.7 11.0 10.5 10.0
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 24.0 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. Winds will be strongest west of Goleta out to the Gaviota area. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel may be affected on area roadways. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Milwaukee, Ozaukee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Milwaukee; Ozaukee BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: Mckinley Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Port Washington
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sustained west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 4 PM PDT this afternoon until 8 AM PDT Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 06:49:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Yukon Delta Very Strong Storm In The Bering Sea Wednesday A very strong storm is forecast to develop in the Central Bering Sea on Wednesday. There is good certainty that this strong feature will develop, but the location remains uncertain with weather models ranging from the Northern to the Central Bering. What is certain, is that this storm will bring gales and significant waves to the Bering Sea south of the Bering Strait Wednesday and Thursday. At this time looks like winds will be southeast and mainly offshore, so no coastal flooding expected. St Lawrence Island and the Yukon Delta will see elevated water levels Wednesday, but no flooding is expected there.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 2 to 4 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Racine and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include: North Beach in Racine Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 14.7 feet. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 11:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. Target Area: Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 422 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Fire spread rates and fire intensity can reach extreme levels with this kind of humidity and these winds. Messick/13
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * LOCATIONS...Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * TIMING...Late this morning through late this afternoon. * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS...Are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...Can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy