Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 3:54 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 5:12 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 5:48 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/04 PM 3.7 2.1 2.1 0-1 Moderate 24/04 AM 2.6 1.0 1.2 0-1 None 24/06 PM 2.7 1.1 1.1 0 None 25/06 AM 2.7 1.1 1.2 0 None 25/05 PM 2.9 1.3 1.3 0 None 26/06 AM 2.7 1.1 1.3 1 None