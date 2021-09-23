CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delaware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTY At 605 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Meredith, or near Delhi, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delhi, Davenport, Kortright, Meredith, Hamden, Andes, Bovina Center, Meridale, East Meredith and East Delhi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 04:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 615 AM MST. * At 406 AM MST, Runoff from previous rain continues to flow through Tonto Creek in the Tonto Basin. Gauge indicates stage level of 4.76 feet. Water levels are decreasing but low water crossings may still be impacted. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin. Flooding is occurring along the Tonto Creek.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. Target Area: Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 422 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Fire spread rates and fire intensity can reach extreme levels with this kind of humidity and these winds. Messick/13
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .A drier airmass in place will keep low rain chances through the work week. This will allow for gradual improvements along area rivers. Nevertheless, flooding still persists on Horse Creek, Cypress Creek, and Myakka River. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 8.1 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Monday was 8.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.6 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, The main road at Myakka State Park floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 08/18/1971. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 8.1 Mon 9 am 8.0 7.8 7.6 7.4 7.3
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 06:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 615 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR GILA COUNTY Flood waters continue to recede and drop below action stage shortly. Therefore, flooding is no longer expected to pose a new threat with no new impacts to low water crossings expected. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .A drier airmass in place will keep low rain chances through the work week. This will allow for gradual improvements along area rivers. Nevertheless, flooding still persists on Horse Creek, Cypress Creek, and Myakka River. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Monday was 9.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Flooding begins at the recreation area on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.3 feet on 10/09/1975. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.4 Mon 8 am 9.1 8.8 8.5 8.2 7.9
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.4 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and will continue through mid week. * Forecast...The river is near crest and will level off and begin to slowly fall tonight.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge. * From Thursday morning to early Friday morning. * At 9:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 19.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning to a crest of 20.0 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Boat ramps begin to flood along the Santa Fe River from the confluence with the Suwannee River upstream to River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The campgrounds at Sandy Point in Suwannee County begin to flood. Water floods the parking area on the east side of Sandy Point. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank and boat ramp at Ellie Ray`s Resort at the end of NW 110th Street in Gilchrist County.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 24.0 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 14.7 feet. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. .A drier airmass in place will keep low rain chances through the work week. This will allow for gradual improvements along area rivers. Nevertheless, flooding still persists on Horse Creek, Cypress Creek, and Myakka River. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 8:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Monday was 12.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.0 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The access road to Hidden Acres is impassable. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 09/02/1955. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Horse Creek Arcadia at SR 7 12.0 12.2 Mon 8 am 12.0 11.7 11.0 10.5 10.0
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 03:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE GREATER LAKE TAHOE TRUCKEE AREA * Changes...No changes. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area. * Winds...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind prone areas could see gusts up to 50 mph Monday night. * Humidity...10-20%...RH will increase Monday night to near 40%. * Duration...3 to 7 hours of critical conditions Monday afternoon. Gusty winds will last for over 24 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * Until Thursday evening. * At 9:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 44.0 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 42.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties; Northern Washoe County; West Humboldt Basin - Pershing County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND WESTERN NEVADA * Changes...No changes. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County, Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind prone areas could see gusts up to 50 mph Monday evening. * Humidity...10-15% along and east of US-395. 15-20% west of US- 395. RH will increase Monday evening to near 50%. * Duration...3 to 7 hours of critical conditions Monday afternoon. Gusty winds will last for over 12 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Water levels remain high along the middle Saint Johns River basin due to heavy rainfall over the past few weeks in the area. The river level at Astor is currently forecast to hover at Minor Flood Stage through most of this week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Monday was 2.4 feet. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Mon 9 am 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 11:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore...which occur most often at low spots in sandbars... near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * LOCATIONS...Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * TIMING...Late this morning through late this afternoon. * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS...Are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * HIGH WAVE ACTION...Can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-27 09:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH

