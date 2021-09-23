Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-23 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delaware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTY At 605 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Meredith, or near Delhi, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delhi, Davenport, Kortright, Meredith, Hamden, Andes, Bovina Center, Meridale, East Meredith and East Delhi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
