Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Indian Head is at 10:27 PM. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 5:39 AM. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 6:33 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 PM 4.0 2.1 2.0 0 Minor 24/04 AM 3.0 1.1 1.3 0 None 24/06 PM 3.1 1.2 1.1 0 None 25/06 AM 3.1 1.2 1.3 0 None 25/06 PM 3.3 1.4 1.3 0 None 26/06 AM 3.0 1.1 1.3 0 None