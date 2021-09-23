Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 01:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 200 PM EDT. Target Area: Frederick Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Maryland Monocacy River near Frederick affecting Frederick County. For the Monocacy River...including Frederick...Moderate flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Monocacy River near Frederick. * Until late this afternoon. * At 1:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.5 feet, or 3.5 feet above flood stage. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:30 AM EDT Friday was 18.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, significant lowland flooding is occurring along the river, with backwater flooding also occurring. Numerous roads are closed. Water is approaching the parking lot at Gambrill Mill on the Monocacy National Battlefield. Backwater flooding from Carroll Creek is likely approaching the underside of the bridge leading to the Frederick city wastewater treatment plant. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 05/19/1988. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Monocacy River Frederick 15.0 18.5 Fri 1 am 18.2 12.1 10.1 18.6 5am Fri