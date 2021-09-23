Coastal Flood Warning issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.2 feet, water begins to approach businesses on Dock Street in Annapolis. The City Dock parking lot is flooded. Compromise Street is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 8:02 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 PM 3.3 1.9 1.9 0 Moderate 24/08 AM 2.5 1.1 1.2 0 None 24/09 PM 2.6 1.2 1.0 0 Minor 25/08 AM 2.2 0.8 1.0 0 None 25/09 PM 2.6 1.2 1.1 0 Minor 26/09 AM 2.2 0.8 1.1 0 None