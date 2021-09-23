CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

City to publicly apologize for past racism faced by Chinese Americans

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321pMr_0c685V6I00

Local lawmakers in San Jose, California, are expected to vote on a resolution next week that would apologize to Chinese immigrants and their descendants for the role the city played in "systemic and institutional racism" more than a hundred years after one of the city's thriving Chinatowns was burned by arsonists.

San Jose was once home to five Chinatowns built up by immigrants arriving to the U.S. in the late 1800s, according to a memorandum posted to the city's website that acknowledges the pain and unequal treatment suffered by these early Asian American communities.

MORE: California commits $1.4 million to combat 'horrific' attacks on Asian Americans

"These early Chinese immigrants were met with virulent, systematic racism, xenophobia and the violence of anti-Chinese forces from early on and were regularly denied equal protection before the law," the memo states. "In addition to federal legislation such as the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, City policies, resolutions, and other actions of the City of San José and the City Council directly contributed to the xenophobic discrimination and racial violence faced by Chinese immigrants."

The public apology would come as biases related to the COVID-19 pandemic's suspected origins in Wuhan, China, have led to a new surge in anti-Asian hate incidents throughout the country.

The memo notes how one of the most well-known of San Jose's Chinatowns succumbed to arson in 1887 after the city council at the time declared the site a public nuisance and ordered it removed to make way for the construction of a new city hall. The blaze displaced some 1,400 people and destroyed homes and businesses.

KGO - PHOTO: Local lawmakers in San Jose, California, are expected to vote on a resolution next week that would apologize to Chinese immigrants and their descendants.

A plaque erected in 1987 on the Fairmont Hotel -- which sits on the site of the former Chinatown -- acknowledges the atrocities, but the memo notes that there "has been no formal accountability" for the city's policies that led to the arson. The resolution seeks to change this.

A draft of the resolution chronicles the contributions Chinese immigrants made to the local economy, as well as the violence and racism they faced -- noting how the first church in 1869 to teach Sunday school to Chinese immigrants was burned to the ground and the minister at the time received death threats.

The resolution also acknowledges the still-persisting impacts of centuries of racist policy, stating, "the recent rise in anti-Asian violence and racial discrimination demonstrates that xenophobia remains deeply rooted in our society" and that "Asian-Americans are still considered perpetual foreigners."

It calls for the story of Chinese immigrants "and the dehumanizing atrocities committed against them in the 19th and early 20th century" to not be purged from the city's history.

"The City must acknowledge and take responsibility for the legacy of discrimination against early Chinese immigrants as part of our collective consciousness that helps contribute to the current surge in anti-Asian and Pacific Islander hate," it states.

MORE: Why anti-Asian hate incidents often go unreported and how to help

The resolution seeks to apologize to all Chinese immigrants and their descendants, acknowledge the injustices and brutality, as well as recognize the contributions and resilience of the Chinese community.

Connie Young Yu, the author of "Chinatown, San Jose, USA," told ABC News in a statement the apology would have "great personal significance" since her grandfather was a teenage refugee from the 1887 fire and her father was born in the new San Jose Chinatown.

"The apology by the City of San Jose for anti-Chinese policies comes very late, but it is deeply meaningful for the Chinese American community and symbolically offers peace and reconciliation," she said. "The apology recognizes the hardships and struggles of our ancestors by the Chinese Exclusion Act which deprived Chinese naturalization to U.S. citizenship, inciting cities to drive out the Chinese by outlaw violence or legal methods."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo told San Francisco ABC station KGO , "It's appropriate that every generation, we do this."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJVoZ_0c685V6I00
George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images - PHOTO: In early California, thousands of Chinese immigrants were employed by the railroads to do the toughest work.

"That we remember this," Liccardo added, "because tragically, these lessons are lost from one generation to another. And even more tragically, history does repeat itself."

Local members of the Asian American community have welcomed the news. The Chinese Historical and Cultural Project of Santa Clara County in California, a nonprofit advocacy and historical preservation group, has a ceremony planned for next Wednesday to celebrate the adoption of the resolution, which is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Evan Low, who became the youngest Asian American legislator ever elected to the California State Assembly in 2014, told KGO that it's "critical we learn and know about our history and help further the education for our community."

"We need to also recognize that accountability helps to heal these wounds," Low added.

Comments / 98

Robert Garcia
3d ago

This is getting so ridiculous. How about they apologize to Mexicans for taking their land? Probably will never happen. Oh yeah Mexicans don’t cry but just work hard.

Reply(22)
25
Susie Cooper
3d ago

I think everyone needs a chill pills. I'm upset about all of the statues of historical value should have stayed in place instead of the Afro-American people destroying them. History is history, we can't change that. So change the behavior in the present, not destroy the past. That's only my opinion.

Reply(1)
12
AdeB
3d ago

Where is the apology to people they take advantage of with these low paying dead end jobs because of their immigration status? Where is the apology to African Americans for how we've been treated in this country in that city? This is just for show because the Chinese community have money and they look out for each other. All about votes.

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

2nd top Fed official to retire in wake of trading activity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Kaplan will step down as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas early next month, the Dallas Fed announced Monday. Kaplan, 64, became the second senior Fed official to announce that he is resigning after ethics questions were raised this month over their trading activity in the financial markets.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Biden urges passage of two key bills amid legislative "stalemate"

President Biden acknowledged Friday that Congress is "getting down to the hard spot" on negotiations over his massive social spending plan, as Democrats are navigating a deep divide between their moderate and progressive wings. Progressive Democrats want to delay the House vote scheduled Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Chinese Americans#Railroads#Asian People#Anti Chinese#The City Council#Anti Asian#The Fairmont Hotel
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
ABC News

ABC News

403K+
Followers
103K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy