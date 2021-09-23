CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Derulo announces he and Jena Frumes have broken up: ‘she is an amazing mother’

By Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago
Jason Derulo announces he and Jena Frumes have broken up: 'she is an amazing mother' The news is surprising considering recent photos of the couple

Jason Derulo took to Twitter on Thursday September 23, to announce to his 3.7 million followers that he and Jena Frumes have broken up after dating a little over a year. They welcomed their first child together, Jason King Derulo this year on May 8th. Unfortunately it seems the relationship ended just as fast as things heated up because the singer tweeted, “Jena and I have decided to part ways.” He described her as “an amazing mother” but said, “We feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.” Jason went on to ask that people respect their privacy during this time. The news is surprising considering the photos Frumes has been happily sharing with the father of her child over the last two weeks.

The couple first went public with their relationship in March of 2020 but it’s believed they were already dating for a few months before going Instagram official. We all know Derulo from his auto-tuned songs that occasionally become viral radio hits and fans may recognize Frumes from her time on Wild N’ Out posted by Nick Cannon. Though she’s no longer on the show, she has since racked up millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok. She also has her own YouTube channel that Jason would appear on.

They were one of the many couples that made life during quarantine and a source told The Sun when they got together, “Jason and Jena hadn’t been together too long before the lockdown started but they decided to take the plunge and they are loving it.” “They’re both outgoing, lively, and spontaneous, so they’re a really good match. For a while, Jason didn’t want to be stuck down in a relationship, especially when performing around the world, but this just felt right,” the insider added. ﻿ Things seemed fine just a week ago when the couple was in Italy. Frumes shared photos with the caption, “Happiest right next to you” adding that Jason was “getting better at taking my photos.”

Plus, less than 2 weeks ago on September 11th when the mom of 1 shared a photo happily posing with Jason at a wedding. “Love is in the air,” she wrote in the caption.

