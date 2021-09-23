CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM THE LIBRARY: Shall we dance?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite creation myths essentially posits that at the beginning there was an incredible noise and everything ever since has been the resulting vibrations, the ever-echoing waves from the first sound. We can see this in the shape of the milky way, images of weather patterns from space, cloud formations overhead, the swirling patterns in sand dunes and lines left on the beach when waves crash into shore. We can watch honeybees use movement to communicate pollen repositories and who knows what more.

Join Live! From the Library for Broadway’s Golden Age

The Walnut Creek Library Foundation’s Live! From the Library series will host professional actor, writer, and director Rob Seitelman as he presents “Broadway’s Golden Age: The Making of an American Art Form, 1921–1964.” From Showboat to Fiddler on the Roof, Seitelman will take us from the birth of the American musical through the major works that established the genre and a lively discussion on what makes the musical a quintessentially American art form. Free and open to the public, this virtual event will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 7-8:30 PM. Reservations can be made online at www.wclibrary.org/live or by phone at 925.935.5395.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Dance!

Carolina Pines Dance Club hosts a social dance the 3rd Saturday of each month at the National Athletic Village, 201 Air Tool Drive, Southern Pines. Doors open 6PM, lesson at 6:30PM and dancing until 9:30PM. Beginners and experienced dancers, couples and singles all welcome for an evening of Swing, Shag, Ballroom, Latin and Line dancing. $15 admission. For more information call or text 724-816-1170 or email sharon@AmericanDanceProductions.com.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Open Dance Project presents Still We Tend

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Open Dance Project, Houston Botanic Garden, and Musiqa will co-present Still We Tend, which was born out of the loneliness and longing of pandemic isolation.
HOUSTON, TX
Barbara Leedom: Remembering libraries in an online era

Twenty three percent of American adults report they haven’t read a book or even part of a book in the past year, whether in print, electronic or audio form. This is according to a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 25-Feb. 8, 2021. For those of us...
Women Of Color in the Arts at the Warwick Cinema in Marblehead

Women of Color in the Arts presents the 1 Paint series by local artist, Via, at Warwick Cinemas on Friday, October 1. Warwick Entertainment in association with The Beacon Restaurant Group is proud to introduce the series of exhibits celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion and the many art forms and mediums being produced by Urban Artists of our time.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
2022 Dance Production “Blast from the Past” kicks off with auditions

Over 150 participants attended auditions for the Dance Production “Blast from the Past” from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Rothschild Performing Arts Center, which will be performed on Jan. 28 and 29 next year. The cast list will be posted this Friday, Sept. 17, and rehearsals begin the week after.
Tips from your neighborhood: English country dances

Nina Sabin uses traditional English country dancing as way to have fun and be active. Sabin, of the Village of Mallory Square, started the English Country Dancers in May because she loved the style so much. Sabin teaches traditional country dances that generally involve two lines of people facing each...
Robin Williams
Bob Fosse
THEATER REVIEW: Broadway Bound” @ Beck Center by Laura Kennelly

Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound opened the 2021-2022 theater season September 10 in the Beck Center for the Arts. Directed by William Roudebush, and staged in the updated Senney Theater, the drama/comedy draws from the author’s life. The story veers from family dynamics (did dad wet the bed again?) to life’s mundane details (is the pot roast hot?) to Simon’s efforts to be a writer (will I ever make it big?). It’s not a spoiler to say that he succeeded (Tony Award, Pulitzer Prize, Broadway shows, hit films), but it’s possible that the first success illustrated here proved to be his most exciting one.
BROOKLYN, OH
The 3 ‘Fates’ Of ‘Hadestown’ Reflect On Broadway’s Return And Their Love For NYC’s Theater Community

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hit musical “Hadestown” reopened this month with a celebration that spilled into the streets. In 2019, the show won eight Tony awards, including best musical. Three women play a key storytelling role. CBS2’s Jessica Moore recently spoke to them about returning to the stage after 18 months. READ MORE: Broadway Buzz: ‘Hadestown’ Taps Greek Myths Mixed With Love, Music It has been a long road back for Broadway and members of the cast of “Hadestown,” but the atmosphere was electric on Sept. 2, reopening night, inside the Walter Kerr Theatre. “Hadestown” is based on Greek mythology. It’s the story of Orpheus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salsa dancing gets feet moving at Hubbell Library during Hispanic Heritage Month

Dance the night away in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 30 at Cita Dennis Hubbell Library. Liquid Rhythm Inc. will teach an hourlong beginner salsa dancing lesson starting at 5 p.m. The class will be held outside, and participants are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Class space is limited. Visit nolalibrary.org/events to register. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Musical ‘Six’ Back On Stage After Pandemic Forced Broadway’s Closure On Opening Night

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The day Broadway went dark was supposed to be opening night for “Six,” a new musical. But the six wives of Henry VIII kept their heads, and on Sept. 17 they were back on stage trying to set their stories straight. The titular “Six” are King Henry VIII’s six wives, revealing their terror living in the house of Tudor to the tune of a half-millennium later. “First of all, it feels like a concert. Can I just say, this show is a beautiful hybrid of a concert and a musical,” performer Adrianna Hicks told CBS2’s Dana Tyler. This is...
PCA hosts 54th Annual Juried Art Festival winners

PLYMOUTH — The 54th Annual Juried Art Festival at the Plymouth Center for the Arts kicked off with a Gala Celebration and Awards Ceremony Sept. 19. A crowd strolled through the Center viewing the newly renovated space and the juried artwork on display as jazz from Kenny Wenzel’s Trio filled the galleries. A raffle and auction of decorated pumpkins were held after awards were presented to the winning artists.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Musicians of the Old Post Road to open 2021-22 season

Musicians of the Old Post Road and Grammy nominee Teresa Wakim, soprano, will begin the 2021-22 season with "Dramatic Return" at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. This all-French program presents two tales of reunification: The Israelites make a return to their homeland in Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre’s cantata "Le Passage sur la mer rouge." Star-crossed lovers are reunited in the land of immortals in Clerambault’s cantata "Leandre et Hero." Clerambault’s "Sonata La Felicité" and an overture by Charpentier complete this season opener.
The Library of Things We Forgot to Remember is a new kind of library.

Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai Chiurai’s The Library of Things We Forgot to Remember is an archive of materials including vinyls, posters, and paintings drawn from private African collections; among other materials, the collection includes Chiurai’s own personal collection of 1970s-80s vinyl records associated with liberation movements in Southern Africa, recordings of political speeches, and digital recordings from the Freedom Archives. The archive has been exhibited in Harare, Cape Town, Kalmar, Södertälje, and Johannesburg, and will be exhibited in Paris later this year. But when it is, it won’t look the same as it did in Johannesburg: notably, each time the Library is exhibited, Chiurai invites a different librarian to curate it.
Wicked Triumphantly Returns to Broadway

This week there was a big roar that could be heard echoing throughout the storied streets of the theatre district. Broadway is back. Behemoth shows Hamilton, The Lion King, Chicago and Wicked opened earlier this week to jammed houses, and a deafening noise. I was in the audience of Wicked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Leslie Odom Jr., Audra McDonald Will Host Tony Awards and Broadway’s Back Concert

Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald will split emceeing duties for the Tony Awards and the special celebration of all things Broadway that will accompany the annual handing out of statues. The four-hour event is being broadcast across multiple platforms. Odom will host “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back,” a special that will air on CBS on Sept. 26 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. and which will feature a live concert event featuring theater stars reuniting on stage to perform beloved classics. The event will also feature special performances from the three Tony-nominated best musical contenders, a group that includes...
CELEBRITIES
All the sultriness we saw at the ‘Dancing in September’ burlesque show in Hamtramck

Burlesque and drag made their triumphant return to Detroit with "Dancing in September, A Night of Burlesque." The first public burlesque/drag show since the pandemic hit the stage of Ant Hall in Hamtramck on Friday night. Produced and Emceed by Detroit's Eartha Kitten, the vaccinated and masked packed audience saw performances from performers like Shimmy LaRoux, Josephine Shaker, Rickie Sparkle, Burnie Mac, and Fearless Amaretto.
HAMTRAMCK, MI

