FROM THE LIBRARY: Shall we dance?
One of my favorite creation myths essentially posits that at the beginning there was an incredible noise and everything ever since has been the resulting vibrations, the ever-echoing waves from the first sound. We can see this in the shape of the milky way, images of weather patterns from space, cloud formations overhead, the swirling patterns in sand dunes and lines left on the beach when waves crash into shore. We can watch honeybees use movement to communicate pollen repositories and who knows what more.www.wickedlocal.com
