GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale is leaving his position to pursue another career opportunity, according to the Galveston Police Department. “I have served the City of Galveston, the Galveston Police Department, and the community with all of my heart. It is simply time for me to explore another professional opportunity,” Hale said. “I want to thank all of the men and women I served for their compassion and commitment to duty. I would also like to thank the community, City Council, and City Manager for their continued support throughout this incredible journey serving the oldest municipal police department in the State of Texas.”

GALVESTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO