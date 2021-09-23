CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons Card Values and Trade Rumors, NFL Week 3 Matchups, and Mailbag Questions

By Mike Gioseffi
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike and Jesse start the show by discussing the news that Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa fractured his ribs and what the injury means for his card value before talking about the latest surrounding Ben Simmons as the 76ers look to trade him ahead of the NBA season. Next, they share some listener-submitted stories of the best profit flips made on selling cards, and then Mike shares which NFL Week 3 matchups he’s keeping an eye on for card market purposes. They then break down the latest Bowman Chrome card release before ending the show with mailbag questions.

www.theringer.com

RELATED PEOPLE
