Injuries were a major part of the story of Colts QB Carson Wentz‘s career at the time he was traded by the Eagles, and Indianapolis prepared for the worst at the same time they were hoping for the best by attaching conditions to the picks they sent to Philadelphia based on how much time Wentz played. That’s proved unfortunately prudent as injuries have once again plagued Wentz’s tenure with the Colts, first a foot injury that wiped out his training camp and now sprains to both ankles that threaten his regular-season availability. It’s undoubtedly frustrating for Wentz even as he tries to take it in stride.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO