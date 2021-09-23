CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pi Kappa Lambda Faculty Showcase

By Editorial Inquiries
Charleston Regional Business Journal
 4 days ago

Always an audience favorite, the Pi Kappa Lambda Faculty Showcase concert highlights the extraordinary talents of the Petrie School of Music Faculty. Join us in Twichell Auditorium for an evening of varied repertoire that is sure to showcase our music faculty at their very best.

charlestonbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
hwchronicle.com

Student and faculty artistic talents showcased in Community Time

Upper school students gathered on Monday, Sept. 14 for an interactive event where they had the opportunity to experience the creative talents of the school community. In the Feldman-Horn gallery, art department teachers held an installation of their works. The faculty art included works by Visual Arts Teacher and Interdisciplinary Studies and Independent Research Teacher Heather Trawick, Visual Arts Teacher Reb Limerick, Visual Arts Teacher and Visual Arts Department Head Gustavo Godoy and more. They showcased many art forms, including paintings, video art and performance art.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Natchitoches Times

NSU music faculty to present annual showcase Thursday

Northwestern State University’s music faculty will present its annual Faculty Showcase on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to follow university regulations and to wear a mask at all times in the building. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream.
COLLEGES
gvsu.edu

New classical concert series curated by GVSU faculty member showcases piano-based chamber music on campus and throughout West Michigan

A new classical concert series curated by a Grand Valley State University piano faculty member will present chamber music in venues both on campus and at locations throughout West Michigan. The inaugural GV Piano Chamber Series will showcase more than a dozen musicians, including several GVSU faculty members, in a...
MICHIGAN STATE
wktn.com

Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Releases Minutes from September Meeting

Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met for a tour of Pathway Tables Factory northeast of Upper Sandusky on September 11 at 10 a.m. Noah Lucas guided 17 members through the process of making beautiful live edge tables from Ohio’s hardwood trees such as maple, oak, ash, cherry, hickory, and poplar. The process begins with the finding and cutting of old Ohio trees that are heading to be firewood or mulch. The trees may have imperfections such as knots and holes. The trees are cut into various sizes of lengths and dried for about 2 years. When the wood is dried enough, it is put in a kiln, each species takes a turn, to get the humidity within the wood down to an acceptable amount. The finished wood is stacked with space between to allow good air drying until a piece is needed to build a table. A customer is encouraged to come to pick out the piece of wood and select the type of finish and length. The factory also welds whatever design of steel legs or wooden legs as the customer envisions.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kappa#Petrie#The Extraordinary#Twichell Auditorium
isustudentmedia.com

Sigma Alpha Lambda holds memorial tribute for 9/11

Twenty years ago, tragedy struck in New York, as a hijacked plane crashed into the World Trade Center. The tragic date of September 11, 2001, commonly known as 9/11, will forever be in people’s hearts. However, with most of Indiana State University’s current students being born between 1999-2003, not many students are left that remember these events. Is it harder for this new generation to interpret the words “Never Forget” when they had nothing to remember? Sigma Alpha Lambda wanted to ensure that students and faculty never forget the thousands of lives that America lost that day. Sigma Alpha Lambda does this event annually, but this year it leaves a different impact two decades later.
POLITICS
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Phi Delta Kappa Readies Members for Service With Virtual Retreat

The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Delta Delta Chapter recently hosted a Sisterhood retreat in the Fellowship Hall of Historic Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. Using the theme, ‘Strengthening the Links of Sisterhood by Connecting Our Minds and Hearts,’ the planning committee facilitated activities that allowed members to reconnect, to get to know former and newly inducted members, fellowship with each other, and plan for the 2021-22 sororal year. Members joined virtually as well as in person, where all participated in interactive, thought provoking and engaging activities. In addition to the activities, the chapter held a special recognition, and a moment of silence was given to pay tribute to the late Chapter President, Betty LeRoy. After many years of dedication to the National Sorority and the Delta Delta Chapter, Mrs. LeRoy passed on July 8, 2021. She was loyal to her chapter, her community, and the education profession. The day of sisterhood bonding ended with gifts of gratitude for the new Chapter President, member Maria Pearson-Cole, who graciously took the lead to serve as President after the untimely death of Mrs. LeRoy. To thank Mrs. Cole for her willingness to serve, chapter members presented her with a Sisterhood Pamper Pack and a financial token of their gratitude. As a professional organization of well-trained and effective educators in all components of the learning spectrum, the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. is dedicated to training youth and adults to develop and enhance those skills, abilities, attitudes and ethics that will prepare them to function successfully in a democratic society. Education is the vehicle by which they can pursue their dreams, discover new vistas, seek self-actualization and achieve extraordinary accomplishments. Shown are the sorors enjoying the day of re-connecting.
EDUCATION
hofstra.edu

Accolades for Hofstra’s Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa

Hofstra University’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa is one of only six around the country to be recognized with an Outstanding Chapter Award by the national honor society during its 46th Triennial Council. The awards, presented once every three years, are accompanied by a monetary prize to help the winning...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
cbs7.com

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society surprises Midland healthcare workers with meals

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland College honor society surprised healthcare workers at Midland Memorial Hospital on Wednesday to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic. The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society partnered with Jason’s Deli to provide box lunches for 110 healthcare workers. Jessica Johnson, an executive...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
utdailybeacon.com

‘Professional Practices’ exhibit showcases diverse artwork by UT faculty

The University of Tennessee faculty art show, "Professional Practices," opened Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at the Ewing Gallery in the Art and Architecture building. The exhibited art includes work by faculty members Joshua Bienko, Paule Lee, Christopher McNulty, Althea Murphy-Price and Koichi Yamamoto among many others. The UT School of...
VISUAL ART
thenewjournalandguide.com

KAPPAS Will Award $100,000 Gift To Hampton University During Homecoming

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. means many different things to its members—Achievement, Fellowship, Brotherhood, Mentoring, The Bond, Patriotism, Youth Development, Community Service, etc. Founded on a cold Thursday evening, January 5, 1911, on the campus of Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, for over 110 years, Kappa Alpha Psi has continued to...
HAMPTON, VA
thesimpsonian.com

Letter to the Editor: Kappa Theta Psi goes co-ed

Kappa Theta Psi, Simpson’s storied local fraternity, has recently made the move to open its doors to all students as of the Spring of 2021 to pave a pathway for the future of Greek Life, giving all students an opportunity to become part of a larger community. In recent years,...
epcan.com

Aerial gymnast show coming to Pi-Ute Park

Save the date! Join Security Public Library at Pi-Ute Park on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. for a free, all-ages performance by the Dragonfly Aerial Company. This group of talented, gravity-defying aerial gymnasts simply cannot be missed!. Bring some spending money for snacks as we have our friends from...
wxxv25.com

Alpha Kappa Alpha International Impact Day

Today was Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated’s International Impact Day and the sorority’s local chapter decided to donate the money they raised to a Mississippi HBCU. AKA chapters from all across the world dedicated the day to raising money to support historically black colleges and universities. The Theta Zeta Omega chapter,...
ADVOCACY
recordargusnews.com

KAPPA SIGMA HOSTS STAIR WALK FOR 9/11

Members of the Thiel College chapter of Kappa Sigma, along with friends of the fraternity, Greenville Fire Department Lt. Brian Albaugh (second from left) and Lt. Steve Thompson (far right), and Hempfield VFD firefighter Alex Martin (far left), completed the second stair climb challenge at the Graul Amphitheater Sept. 10. Kappa Sigma hosted the event to honor first responders as […]
GREENVILLE, PA
Emporia gazette.com

Iota Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi to celebrate time capsule dedication at ESU this week

The Iota Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi at Emporia State University will celebrate its 100-year history with the preservation and dedication of a time capsule this week. Delayed a year because of the COVID pandemic, the placement of the time capsule will be held along with the fall member induction ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 in the one-room schoolhouse on the ESU campus.
EMPORIA, KS
segmentnext.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Kappa Boss Guide

In this Kena: Bridge of Spirits Kappa Boss guide, we will tell you about the complete fight with the boss and how you can defeat Kappa easily. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is full of boss fights, and the first actual boss where your skills are put to the test is the Kappa Boss. The Kappa Boss fight is in phases, and you will be facing many other enemies and obstacles during the fight with Kappa.
VIDEO GAMES
Item

Kappa Alpha Psi brother celebrates 50 membership years

Brother Polemarch Kevin N. Brown congratulated his brother and fraternity brother Gene Thompson Sr. on his 50th year in the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. in Hopewell, Virginia, recently. Thompson Sr. was presented his 50th year membership blazer in January 2021. Thompson has been in the bond since 1970. He...
VIRGINIA STATE
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Delta Kappa Gamma welcomes guests

The Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently met at the Gallia Vinton ESC. Twenty-three members were in attendance with two guest speakers, Debby Canter and Jerry Lucas. Twinkleberries catered the dinner for the group. Dr. Denise Shockley introduced Debby Canter, current President the state DKG organization. Canter is...
VINTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy