Public Safety

The FBI Is Now Involved in the Murdaugh Murder Saga

By Pilar Melendez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison (SLED) confirmed to The Daily Beast on Thursday that the agency has been in contact with the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina while investigating the June murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. Authorities say that the mother and son were discovered by Alex Murdaugh after being fatally shot outside their sprawling estate. The patriarch is the scion of a legal dynasty who has been embroiled in his own scandal after attempting to orchestrate his own murder for a $10 million insurance payout for his surviving son Buster.

