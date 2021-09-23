House That Inspired ‘The Conjuring' Is on Sale for $1.2 Million — Go Inside (If You Dare)
By Chrissy Callahan
NBC San Diego
4 days ago
The haunted house that inspired the movie "The Conjuring" is up for sale, just in time for the Halloween season. Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is overseeing the sale of the spooky Burrillville, Rhode Island home, which is on the market for $1.2 million. Built in 1826 and located...
The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for season four of Stranger Things.The clip – released over the weekend as part of the streamer’s global “Tudum” fan event – introduces viewers to a creepy, seemingly haunted home in the town of Hawkins called Creel House.It begins with a family of four moving into their new home in the Fifties. At first, everything seems idyllic but soon they begin to encounter spooky happenings, including blinking lights and mutilated animals discovered on their lawn. It then cuts to a scene of the father of the family standing ominously over what appears...
The Peltzer Family Cellars in Temecula; the patch is open through Sunday, Oct. 31. A Pumpkin Pass, giving a family of up to five people entry on weekdays, is available. NOT EVERY MONTH... gets an "extra" weekend, but when a fifth weekend falls within a time period that is especially festive, the sort of stretch that is festooned with festivals and special happenings, you can feel some magic in the air. And that's the case with October 2021, which is going to get a full "bonus weekend," giving families seeking autumn and/or Halloween go-outs the chance to see and do a bit more. But what if you prefer to seek out celebratory squash-y moments on weekdays, which tend to be a bit more chill at California's famous pumpkin patches? Plenty of pumpkin-packed places welcome visitors when the bustle of Saturday and Sunday have wrapped. And one of those fall-fun spots, Peltzer Farms, just happens to have something merry in store for those who stop by Monday through Friday. It's the...
“Fever dream” has lately become an overused term in film marketing and criticism alike, often generically applied to anything faintly strange or surreal with fractured storytelling trickery and a lick of gauzy ambience. As a title for the latest feature from Peruvian director Claudia Llosa, it serves a similarly loose, woolly purpose, despite not being particularly apt: A psychological thriller in which two mothers fear their children’s souls have gone adrift, the film’s narrative unfolds less as fever dream than waking nightmare, though its hazy, sunstruck styling lends it a certain somnambulant quality.
As with Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin’s celebrated source...
In “La Brea”, a massive sinkhole opens up in Los Angeles, right at the location of the La Brea Tar Pits site. This epic moment sets everything in motion in this sci-fi series from creator David Applebaum. People stuck in the all too familiar traffic jams on LA streets have...
Following the success of his Netflix musical film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, playwright and filmmaker David E. Talbert has been tapped to develop a musical series for Disney Branded Television. The series, Madelyn Square Gardens, marks the first development project announced since Ayo Davis was elevated to president of the division.
Madelyn Square Gardens tells the story of a young woman named Madelyn as she moves to New York from Mississippi, thinking her dreams of being on Broadway are about to come true. But she soon discovers that she will need more than raw talent to beat out the competition at...
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Midnight Mass Episode 6.
Midnight Mass Episode 6 certainly puts the phrase “the better angels of our nature” in a much different light.
Because, soon after the St. Patrick’s parishioners are introduced to the terrifying celestial being brought back by Monsignor Pruitt, Easter Mass devolves into a deadly melee in which a large portion of Crockett Island’s population is turned into the blood-sucking undead. (Are they vampires? They’re probably vampires. But the show doesn’t use that term, so we won’t, either.)
By the end of the hour, only a small group remains unbitten, and they’re forced to...
Bruce Berman is stepping down as chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures, the company behind such hits as “The Matrix,” “Joker,” and “Edge of Tomorrow.” He leaves after a 24-year run.
“I am incredibly grateful to have been involved in the inception of VRP and the impact our films and franchises have had not only on popular culture but also on the craft of filmmaking,” said Berman. “I have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented artists both behind and in front of the camera and look forward to taking the experience I have gained and transitioning...
Gravitas Ventures Acquires North American Rights to Documentary ‘Lady Buds’
Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, acquired North American rights to the documentary “Lady Buds,” directed, produced and written by Chris J. Russo.
“Lady Buds” tells the story of six women in cannabis who left their livelihoods behind in the underground market to forge a path to legalization in California as they attempt to claim their piece of the “American dream” in the very market they helped create.
“In her confident and ambitious feature debut, Russo highlights six women who are as interesting as they are inspiring. Seeing these underdogs fights against...
EXCLUSIVE: Chosen Jacobs (It), John Harlan Kim (9-1-1), Anthony Ippolito (Grand Army), Kat Cunning (Trinkets), Sarah Rich (#Like), Scott Deckert (Venom) and Linden Ashby (Teen Wolf) will round out the cast of Purple Hearts, the Netflix YA romance pic starring the previously announced duo of Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine.
The streamer also tells Deadline that singer-songwriter Justin Tranter will write and produce the film’s original songs, with Carson co-writing and performing additional music.
Purple Hearts is based on the novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield. It tells the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and marine Luke (Galitzine), who in spite of their...
What do the Bride, Jackie Brown, Django, Mia Wallace, Hans Landa, Cottonmouth, Stuntman Mike McKay, Mr. Pink, Charles Manson and the Gimp all have in common? For one thing, that they’re all characters in a stage musical now playing at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood.
But its creators would rather that you not call “Tarantino Live” a musical per se, or at least not boil it down strictly to that term. For one thing, its “book” — largely an amalgam of dialogue from Quentin Tarantino’s movies — is a sort of loose fantasia tying characters and themes from the films together...
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill are facing the threat of a comet hitting Earth in a new clip from the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” The clip was shown during Netflix’s Tudum event to showcase its upcoming TV series and movies.
The dark sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers who try to warn politicians and others that the Earth is in danger as a giant asteroid approaches, only to be met with apathy and skepticism. (The comparison to reactions to climate change are not a coincidence.)
Lawrence plays...
Start your engines.
Hollywood players are falling over themselves in the hopes of landing a new movie package featuring the “Ocean’s 11” team of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who will reunite under the watchful eye of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Jon Watts. According to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, the package has drawn interest from a cavalcade of would-be buyers including Lionsgate, Apple, Sony, Netflix, Universal, Amazon, Annapurna and Warner Bros. Phew.
It’s not hard to see why everyone is breaking out their checkbooks — two A-listers + hot director = box office winner/streaming standout. The deal calls for Watts...
Shania Twain looked more in love than ever when she attended the Zurich Film Festival on a rare outing with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. The couple enjoyed a date on Thursday evening at the premiere of foreign language film Und morgen seid ihr tot (And Tomorrow We'll Be Dead). Shania...
When it comes to music, the podcast sector remains in a grey area of licensing, waffling between being editorial or educational products (allowing for short snippets of songs or score) and pure commercial entities. But Jared Gutstadt, founder of production company Audio Up (home to pods by Michael Cohen, Rosanna Arquette, Machine Gun Kelly, Tommy Lee and Anthony Anderson) and an innovator in the space, seems to have found a workaround uniquely catered to his skills: original music.
Bear and a Banjo, a collaboration with Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd (the hitmaker best known for his work with Justin Bieber), was his...
Toast's first backer, Steve Papa, invested in the company because no venture capital firm would write the initial check. By the time Bessemer Venture Partners led the first institutional round in 2015, the company had millions in revenue, 170 employees and was deployed in thousands of restaurants. "We intentionally chose...
MGM Motion Picture Group chairman Michael De Luca and president Pamela Abdy have stressed that the Hollywood studio remains a home for filmmakers who want to release their movies in the cinema.
Speaking at the Zurich Film Festival’s industry event, the Zurich Summit – ahead of next week’s theatrical launch of “No Time to Die” – the pair were interviewed on stage by CAA Media Finance co-head Roeg Sutherland. He asked how they convinced filmmakers to work with MGM rather than streamers “which are incredibly competitive about pricing.”
“The good news is we don’t really have to do a heavy sales pitch,”...
If your love of watching psychologically twisted films can only compete with your penchant for reading late-night Reddit theories about their endings -- looking at you, Tenet fans -- I have a request. Please stop endlessly scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop on Amazon Prime and...
