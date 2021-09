Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show is already shaping up to be the best yet, at least if our exclusive sneak peek of the show is any indication. In addition to the musical entertainment, you can also expect to see Adriana Lima, Aleali May, Alek Wek, Alva Claire, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Poarch, Eartheater, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Gottmik, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Joan Smalls, Jojo T. Gibbs, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Lucky Blue Smith, Lauren Wasser, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Princess Gollum, Raisa Flowers, Sabrina Carpenter, Soo Joo Park, The Symone, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan and Vanessa Hudgens — and that's not even the entire list.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO