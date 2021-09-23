CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Passes Out on Golf Course

By Kana Ruhalter
Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, collapsed after an apparent medical emergency on Thursday, according to TMZ. Felton was playing in a celebrity golf match at the Whistling Straits course in Kohler, Wisconsin, when he fell to the ground. Unable to walk, the actor was carried away in a cart, but seemed to be feeling better as he was spotted awake and smiling. Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was representing Ireland in a celeb-style Ryder Cup Tournament.

