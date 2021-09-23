Musicians of the KSO to Play a Benefit Concert for Austin East

Musicians of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with Battlefield Farm, will be performing at the final Eastside Sunday Farmer's Market of the season at Walter Hardy Park, this coming Sunday afternoon, Sept 26th. Although the concert is free to the public, donations to the Austin East Foundation are requested, in light of the violence experienced in the high school's community. Clara Prinston sat down with KSO violinist Rachel Loseke and Chris Battle of Battlefield Farm to further discuss this community event.