CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hackensack, NJ

NJ nurses who battled COVID on front lines struggle for relief in wake of Ida damage

By Andrew Ramos
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhmt5_0c67ys4600

BOGOTA — For nearly 18 months, husband and wife Chris and Pearl King have been on the front lines of the pandemic.

Both registered nurses in Hackensack, they experienced firsthand the darkest days of COVID and, despite that, forged ahead for their community. And now they are the ones asking for help.

Their home in Bogota suffered serious damage from Tropical Storm Ida. The basement was overtaken by flooding waters at the height of the storm, causing their foundation walls to cave in. Soon after, the county deemed their home unsafe.

“The first thing I thought about was that my kids can’t go sleep in their bed, I can’t go back to my house,” Chris King said. “My children can’t go back into their home – that’s the only thing that resonates.”

The relief on both the local and federal level has lagged, according to King.

The father of two, who is a veteran that served with the US Navy, has applied for aid with FEMA and the SBA. That paperwork is still being processed and now time is running out for the family.

Emergency housing, for what they say was a 90-day window provided by Bergen County, was rescinded overnight without any explanation.

To add insult to injury, the notice was stuffed under their door Wednesday afternoon.

“As of last night, we got a letter saying we have to be out in five days,” King explained. “With no resources, no place to go – what are we supposed to do?”

Not only do they need housing, but they now want answers from county officials.

The frustration is reaching a boiling point for King.

“Being on the front lines I just knew I had an obligation to my job and my patients and to my community and I stepped up,” King told PIX11. “I did it, now I need someone to look at my family and say ‘hey, these guys were there for me.'”

As the situation becomes more dire for the King family and with housing uncertain, the family is turning to the public via a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising the much-needed funds to keep them afloat. To donate click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Fire breaks out at American Dream Mall Big Snow ski slope: NJ State Police

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A fire broke out at the American Dream Mall’s indoor Big Snow ski slope early Saturday morning, state police said. The fire was located at the top of the slope. The Meadowlands Fire Department led the response, with assistance from several additional fire departments, and extinguished the flames without the blaze […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hackensack, NJ
Health
City
Bogota, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Coronavirus
City
Hackensack, NJ
PIX11

About 2 dozen Northwell Health workers ‘exited from the system’ as NY vaccination deadline arrives

NEW YORK — As the deadline closed in for hospital and nursing home workers in New York state to be vaccinated against COVID-19, about two dozen Northwell Health employees were “exited from the system,” a spokesperson said. Hospitals and nursing homes braced for the prospect of severe staff shortages fueled by workers getting suspended or […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC unveils new blueprint to combat extreme weather following Ida

NEW YORK — Following the devastation left by remnants of Hurricane Ida, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a new blueprint Monday to combat extreme weather and protect New Yorkers from future storms. The mayor released “The New Normal: Combatting Storm-Related Extreme Weather in New York City,” a report that would provide the five boroughs a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Covid#Extreme Weather#The Us Navy
PIX11

Follow-up Friday: No gas, leaks, mold and a vandalized community fridge

At the Langston Hughes houses in Brownsville, Brooklyn, tenants weren’t able to use their stoves for over six months. They had a powerful ally, State Sen. Zellnor Myrie.  As of Friday afternoon, 58 buildings have gas outages across the city, according to NYCHA’s own website. Some outages are entire buildings, some are certain lines. Gas has since […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Long Island neighbors shine lights in honor of Gabby Petito

BLUE POINT, N.Y. — A Long Island community remained in mourning Friday as residents prepared to say their final goodbyes to Gabby Petito. During a dark time of loss, lights shined bright from the driveways of homes and businesses around Blue Point, as neighbors memorialized one of their own. “This...
BLUE POINT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

NY prepares for health care staff shortage as COVID vaccine mandate looms

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. Hochul released a plan to address what she called preventable staffing shortages in hospitals and other […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Gabby Petito memorial visitation planned for Sunday on Long Island

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — As the nation mourns the death of 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, a memorial visitation for her will be held on Long Island and is open to the public. The Long Island native’s father said services will be held on Sept. 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home. […]
HOLBROOK, NY
PIX11

PIX11

1K+
Followers
283
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy