Canine Carnival At The Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market On Sept. 25th
ALTON – The public is invited to bring their furry friends to the Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmer's & Artisans' Market on Sat, Sept 25th from 8:00 a.m. until Noon. At this free event organized by Alton Main Street and Trinity's Way, there will be activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, you can learn about local animal welfare charities and services for your pets. Meet at the Bunkhouse Joe Coffee booth for a Pet Parade at 10:00 a.m., and bring
