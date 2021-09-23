CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Canine Carnival At The Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market On Sept. 25th

 3 days ago
ALTON – The public is invited to bring their furry friends to the Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmer's & Artisans' Market on Sat, Sept 25th from 8:00 a.m. until Noon. At this free event organized by Alton Main Street and Trinity's Way, there will be activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, you can learn about local animal welfare charities and services for your pets. Meet at the Bunkhouse Joe Coffee booth for a Pet Parade at 10:00 a.m., and bring

ABOB Announces Dates For Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair, Vendors Sought

ALTON - The Alton Band and Orchestra Builders (ABOB) Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair will be back near Christmas time on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at Alton High School. The contract for the ABOB Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair is now available. Click here for more: http://abob.net/craft-fair/ "As we prepare for the 2021 Craft Fair, we will certainly reassess and update everyone as time draws near if health conditions or virus concerns continue to be elevated," Dave and Paula Fritz said. The
ALTON, IL
Reminder: Fishing Fair Set For Area Youth From 10-5 On Saturday, October 2, At Pere Marquette State Park

GRAFTON - Area youth are in for a big day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton on Illinois Route 100 with the Annual Family Fishing Fair event. The event is hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), and Pere Marquette State Park (administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources). Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Urban
GRAFTON, IL
World-Renowned Artist/Staunton Native Joe Miller Begins His Street Mural Quest On State Street

ALTON - World-renowned artist Joe Miller, originally from Staunton, is off and running as of Monday with his street mural project at the intersection of State and 3rd Streets in Alton. Miller now lives in Chicago. He attended Lewis & Clark Community College and received his Master's in Fine Arts degree from the University of Chicago. Miller has done large-scale mural projects throughout Chicago, across the U.S., and all over the world. The area on State Street and Alton has been blocked off
ALTON, IL
Three Alton-based Businesses Join RiverBend Growth Association In August

GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association added three Alton-based businesses in August to its list of new members joining in 2021. Opening in 2018, The Brown Bag Bistro is owned and operated by the mother-daughter duo of Christine and Erin Velloff. It is an American-style bistro that specializes in unique sandwiches, soups, salads, appetizers, and homemade desserts. "We are joining the RiverBend Growth Association to have the opportunity to network with other local business owners,"
ALTON, IL
Alton Odyssey Tours Returns For 2021 Haunted Season

ALTON — Alton Odyssey Tours will restart its Haunted Craft Beer Walks and Haunted Trolley Tours this fall. The Trolley Tours and Haunted Craft Beer Walks begin at My Just Desserts, 31 East Broadway in Alton, IL. The historic Simeon Ryder Building dates to 1845 and served as a courthouse in the mid-1800s. Abraham Lincoln was a frequent visitor to Alton and practiced law in the building. Tours begin in the second-floor meeting room, where ghost-hunting tools are active and orbs are abundant.
ALTON, IL
'Paying It Forward:' Bushfest Offers Wide Variety Of Talented Bands At Two-Day Event Friday/Saturday

COTTAGE HILLS - The 14th Annual Bushfest Friday and Saturday at the Cottage Hills VFW at 121 South Williams St. in Cottage Hills will offer a wide variety of bands, food trucks, vendors, and visual entertainment. Bushfest this year will be dedicated to Doug Bush's sister, Amie, who died of cancer this year. The event's annual coordinator Doug Bush said his sister was a big fan of Bushfest. Doug said he knows the Bushfest this time will carry on his sister's love of the festival,
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Schnucks To Award Store And Facility Teammates Performance And Retention Bonus

ST. LOUIS — To show appreciation to teammates for their continued service to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schnucks is awarding eligible store and facility teammates a performance and retention bonus. Teammates who qualify could receive up to $600 in a one-time bonus paying out in January 2022. The performance and retention bonus will be based on hours worked. This is the fourth bonus Schnucks has issued to teammates since the spring of 2020. "Since the start of the COVID-19
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois American Water Continues Work Around Alton, Road Closings Specified

ALTON - This is an update on road closures in Alton this week with overhead drone photos from the Market Street area. Road Closures Illinois American Water's work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues. Below is information about this week's road closures – Sept. 20, 2021. Piasa Valley Area: Market Street will continue to be closed north of Broadway Avenue. "Brick restoration work has begun but will take several weeks,"
ALTON, IL
AEG Vision Opens In Alton On October 1

AEG Vision Opens New Operations Center in Alton, Illinois ALTON - AEG Vision, a leading owner and operator of premier Optometry Practices across the U.S., announced today the opening of the new AEG Vision Operations Center in Alton, Illinois, effective October 1st. The new facility is a relocation and expansion of the previous service center, which has been in Alton for the last 24 years. The original facility was founded in 1997 as a support office for Crown Vision Centers across Missouri
ALTON, IL
OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Celebrates Cancer Survivors with a drive-up event

ALTON – Beautiful sunshine streamed down on a celebration of cancer patients and survivors during a drive-by parade Friday, September 24 at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center. Mission Partners (Employees) and other supporters celebrated their heroes: those who are facing or endured the fight against the second leading cause of death in the U.S. The team at the OSF Moeller Cancer Center honors cancer survivors in a memorable way every year. Since the start of the pandemic,
ALTON, IL
Register Your Team Today For The Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off On Oct. 16th

ALTON – Alton Main Street invites you to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off, which will be held on Saturday, October 16th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. in the giant warehouse and beautiful patio of The Lodge at The Lovejoy, located at 401 Piasa Street in Alton. The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipes with others in similar categories. Organizers look forward to greeting returning teams
ALTON, IL
Glen-Ed Pantry Marks 40th Anniversary Saturday With Gratitude Gathering

GLEN CARBON - This Saturday will be a big day for the Glen-Ed Pantry as it officially marks its 40th anniversary with a Gratitude Gathering from 1-3 p.m. at the Pantry building at 125 Fifth Avenue, Edwardsville. Refreshments, music, games, activities for all ages, pantry tours, and an aerial photo will be taken at 2 p.m. The Glen-Ed Pantry is staffed by more than 500 volunteers annually and serves approximately 200 families each month. Jane Ahasay of the Glen-Ed Pantry said: "We have a rich
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Gold Star Mothers and Family Ceremony Set For 2 P.M. Sunday In Jersey

JERSEY COUNTY - The Veterans Assistance Commission of Jersey County announced that at 2 p.m. Sunday, they will have a Gold Star Mothers and Family ceremony at the Jersey County Courthouse at the War Memorial. "Any Gold Star family planning on attending need to call by 7 p.m. Saturday and leave a message at 618-498-1810," Gregory S. Breden of the Veterans Assistance Commission said. "Please bring lawn chairs. The public is urged to attend. The Marine Corps League Robert Wendle detachment #1037
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
New Street Mural Project On Alton Main Street Commencing Sunday

ALTON — Alton Main Street is announcing a new public art project, a street mural which will be painted directly on the roadway at the intersection of State and 3rd Streets in the heart of Downtown Alton's entertainment district. The public is welcome to observe the artist at work from the nearby outdoor dining areas and visit the district to enjoy the mural upon completion. Creation of the mural will begin on Sunday, September 26th and the project is expected to take between 3-5 days
ALTON, IL
Alton, IL
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

