New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Matchup Preview (9/19/21) NFL Week 1 was full of surprises, perhaps none more shocking than the New Orleans Saints final score against the Green Bay Packers. In a game where the Packers were favored against the Saints, New Orleans absolutely dominated throughout, despite fielding a new starting QB taking over for future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. For the Carolina Panthers, it was a bit more of a predictable ending, with the team pulling out a 19-14 win against the New York Jets. Still, we got a glimpse of new Carolina QB Sam Darnold and the return of star RB Christian McCaffrey.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO