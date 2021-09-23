House That Inspired ‘The Conjuring' Is on Sale for $1.2 Million — Go Inside (If You Dare)

"His job is to scare you out of your whits!" Wild Eye Releasing has debuted a new official trailer for a horror icon documentary titled in full Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini. A legendary make-up and special effects artist, the film covers his early days in Pittsburgh, and his rise to stardom as Hollywood's most sought after special effects wizard. This premiered back in 2015 at Sitges, but is only now ready for an official release. Tom Savini is known for his work on many films directed by George A. Romero, including Martin, Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, Creepshow, and Monkey Shines; he also created the special effects & makeup for many cult classics like Friday the 13th (I-IV), Maniac, The Burning, The Prowler, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. The doc features Savini, Danny McBride, Robert Rodriguez, Danny Trejo, Alice Cooper, Greg Nicotero, Tom Atkins, Corey Feldman, and others. Making movies is so much fun! Enjoy.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO