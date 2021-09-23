CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

4th Wisconsin voter out of 3 million charged with fraud

 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A fourth Wisconsin voter out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election has been charged with election fraud by a Republican prosecutor who is running for attorney general. Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney said the charge alleging that a felon voted illegally does not mean that the election won by President Joe Biden was stolen. But he says "the integrity of our electoral process must be protected at every turn."

