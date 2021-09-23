California COVID divide: stark correlation between counties’ vaccination and case rates
California’s new COVID cases are settling down after this summer’s surge, and a divide has clearly emerged. Although the Golden State as a whole is doing well compared to the rest of the country, some smaller and more rural counties where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the state are only now starting to level off after experiencing their highest ever new case rates in the past few weeks.www.mercurynews.com
