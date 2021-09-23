CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MercuryNews

California COVID divide: stark correlation between counties’ vaccination and case rates

By Harriet Blair Rowan
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

California’s new COVID cases are settling down after this summer’s surge, and a divide has clearly emerged. Although the Golden State as a whole is doing well compared to the rest of the country, some smaller and more rural counties where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the state are only now starting to level off after experiencing their highest ever new case rates in the past few weeks.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MercuryNews

The Latest: Australia PM plans to reopen before end of year

SYDNEY — Australia’s prime minister says he expects his country to open its international border well before the end of the year. Australian governments have agreed to ease tight restrictions on overseas travel when 80% of the population aged 16 and older was fully vaccinated. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said...
FDA
MercuryNews

The Latest: CDC head acknowledges confusion over boosters

WASHINGTON — The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says she recognizes there’s some confusion now in the United States about who should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster. For starters, the just-approved booster is intended for people originally vaccinated with shots made by Pfizer and its partner...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uc Berkeley#Vaccinations#Infectious Diseases#Public Health#The Bay Area News Group
MercuryNews

The Latest: New Zealand to allow home isolation to travelers

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s prime minister says the government will start a pilot program of home-isolation for overseas travelers, ahead of what she expects to be increasing vaccination levels. Currently New Zealanders have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks when they return home from abroad. Prime Minister...
PFIZER
MercuryNews

The Latest: Pfizer close to big step toward kids’ vaccine

WASHINGTON — Pfizer’s CEO says “it’s a question of days, not weeks” before the company and German partner BioNTech submit data to U.S. regulators for federal authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11. That would be an important step toward starting vaccinations for those youngsters, especially...
HEALTH
MercuryNews

The Latest: NY teacher vaccine mandate temporarily blocked

NEW YORK — New York City schools have been temporarily blocked from enforcing a vaccine mandate for its teachers and other workers by a federal appeals judge days before it was to take effect. The mandate for the the nation’s largest school system was set to go into effect Monday.
MercuryNews

California rental relief fund still has billions to spend

Housing officials say anxiety among struggling tenants is mounting, but offered calm advice Friday — breath easy, there’s still billions of dollars in aid to wipe out pandemic rental debt. California’s eviction moratorium is scheduled to end Thursday, and officials say aid workers are trying to correct misinformation that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MercuryNews

LA police, fire agencies had over 200 COVID-19 outbreaks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Public health officials have identified more than 200 coronavirus outbreaks at police or fire agencies throughout Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic, according to data obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 211 outbreaks, accounting for more than 2,500 cases between March 2020...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MercuryNews

Who’s dying in California from COVID-19?

It’s been longer than a year and a half since COVID-19 first arrived in California, and the demographics of who is dying from the virus are changing. So far, 67,358 people have died in California during the pandemic, more than in any other state. In recent months, those who are dying are younger on average. And, unsurprisingly, people of color are still among the most devastated by COVID-19, with the highest death rates among Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders and Black people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MercuryNews

Nurse practitioner fined $20,000 as part of COVID-19 judgment

A Loveland family nurse practitioner faces a fine after failing to comply with a cease-and-desist order instructing him to stop illegally marketing and overstating the effectiveness of alleged COVID-19 cures and treatments. Siegfried Emme, owner of Loveland Medical Clinic, will pay $20,000 if he complies with a consent judgment filed...
LOVELAND, CO
MercuryNews

MercuryNews

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Mercury News's News Break profile

 https://www.mercurynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy