Cass County, MI

Cass County Man Convicted Of Drunk Driving Following Two Day Trial

WSJM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dowagiac man who was arrested with a blood alcohol level of .26, more than three times the legal limit, faces up to five years in prison following a jury trial that took place this week in Cass County. The Cass County Prosecutor’s office tells us charges were brought against Gary Lee Keen after he drove a Chevy Silverado to the Family Fare grocery store on February 10 of last year. During the trial a manager of the store testified she saw Keen drinking alcohol when she assisted a customer on crutches to his vehicle. She called 911 as Keen was pulling away. The guilty verdict was delivered on Wednesday. Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz says while every defendant has a right to their day in court, “with a .261, this case going to trial was a head-scratcher.” He says Keen did himself no favors by going to trial. He’ll be sentenced in February.

