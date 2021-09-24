CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

STORM WATCH: Periods of heavy rain drench Connecticut, creating hazardous travel conditions

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 10 days ago

Periods of heavy rain throughout the morning could create hazardous travel conditions in parts of Connecticut, according to News 12 meteorologists.

Rain is expected to begin to taper off by noon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOXgC_0c66yHqY00

The rest of Friday will see some sun, it will be cool and less humid with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Tonight is clear and dry with chilly conditions in the 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PbiZ_0c66yHqY00

The first weekend of Autumn is expected to be beautiful with sunshine and highs in the low- to mid-70s in western Connecticut. If you're traveling to eastern Connecticut, there will be some rain tomorrow afternoon.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High of 71.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High of 72.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 72.

State
Connecticut State
News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

