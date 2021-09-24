STORM WATCH: Periods of heavy rain drench Connecticut, creating hazardous travel conditions

Periods of heavy rain throughout the morning could create hazardous travel conditions in parts of Connecticut, according to News 12 meteorologists.

Rain is expected to begin to taper off by noon.

The rest of Friday will see some sun, it will be cool and less humid with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Tonight is clear and dry with chilly conditions in the 50s.

The first weekend of Autumn is expected to be beautiful with sunshine and highs in the low- to mid-70s in western Connecticut. If you're traveling to eastern Connecticut, there will be some rain tomorrow afternoon.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High of 71.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High of 72.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 72.