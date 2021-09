Week four and there is more to score for ASU sports on this week’s weekly sports schedule!. Your Belles soccer team looks ahead to starting Lone Star Conference play this week as they head into the conference season undefeated with a 5-0 record thanks to goals from Kylie Hampton, Cindy Rodriguez, Mia Czarnecki, Breanne Bittick (her first career goal) and Grace Jordan who all scored for the Belles as they demolished New Mexico Highlands 7-0 on Saturday, Sept. 18 as Kira Miller recorded her 200th career save in the match. Avery McNeme leads the country in assists with six on the season thus far; a total of twelve different players have scored for ASU this season.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO