Opelika Cruises Over Carver, Central Awaits

The Opelika High School varsity football team improved its overall record to 3-2 after beating Carver, 28-6, last Thursday in Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Opelika used a balanced attack — rushing for 158 yards on 38 carries and throwing 13 passes for 147 yards — to amass a total of 305 yards offensively on the night. The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the first and second half while holding the Wolverines scoreless, except for an interception return for a TD by the Carver defense in the third quarter.