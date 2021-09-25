CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Forgotten Utah town submerged underwater reappears amid drought

By Sam Hancock
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42IaJn_0c66Ha1o00

A town that was plunged underwater during a dam project has resurfaced after more than 60 years.

The town of Rockport, in Utah , vanished entirely in 1957 – five years after the White House green-lit the construction of the Wanship Dam, which created Rockport Reservoir.

No more than 200 residents ever lived in the area before it was abandoned entirely, despite it being settled in as early as 1860, according to Utah State Parks.

Just 27 families are thought to have lived in the little town, located in a narrow part of Weber Valley at the mouth of Three Mile Canyon, at the time the US government went ahead with plans to drown them out.

However, drought conditions, which caused the water to recede to 26 per cent capacity in recent weeks, revealed the foundations of Rockport for the first time in 64 years.

Drone test pilot Devon Dewey, who travelled to the site, recently shared striking drone images of the roads and house remnants that could be seen.

“It was really interesting to be standing at an overlook for the reservoir and to see faint traces of foundations of old homes and a road all below where the water would normally be,” he told KSL News.

Mr Dewey added the remnants of the former town are clearer from an aerial point of view.

“The whole area is pretty flat and uniform, so even though the foundations are old and mostly gone, you can still see them clearly if you know where to look,” he said.

“Using a drone to get a higher perspective helped to see where structures once stood.”

Rockport residents at the time protested against the reservoir’s development but the White House went ahead and purchased the valley, before submerging the whole community.

Some of the buildings were removed so that they could be preserved for history.

They were taken to Pioneer Village at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington.

Following this year’s drought, the reservoir's boat ramp was closed for the summer. Only small boats and personal watercraft are being allowed on the water, though officials have advised people to do so “at your own risk”.

Officials have said those interested in seeing the site should be cautious and use drones if they want to see the remnants of the “ghost town”.

Despite the fact that water levels have declined, the ground may be muddy from years of being underwater – making it less stable, they said.

Comments / 17

Jimbo Perkins
7d ago

there is also a town in lake Mead that has reemerged, can't remember it's name, but my grandma was born there before they flooded it.

Reply
5
Arr Jay
6d ago

The town of Yale, in Kentucky, was burned down, to make way for flooding valleys, needed by the TVA.No. All Graves were not disinterred.The articles point?

Reply
2
Related
Payson Roundup

Colorado River reservoirs dwindle toward crisis

Reservoir levels on the Colorado River are falling faster than even the pessimists predicted, casting a long shadow over Arizona’s water supply. The steadily warming climate is almost certainly playing a role in the worst recorded drought on a watershed on which seven states and 40 million people depend, according to a just-released report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
CBS Denver

Ptarmigan Fire Burning In Summit County 20% Contained On Friday Evening

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hard work to contain the 85 acre Ptarmigan Fire burning in Summit County continues. On Friday evening, authorities announced they have gained 20% containment on the wildfire. The fire started on Monday in the Ptarmigan Wilderness to the northeast of Silverthorne and a mandatory evacuation was ordered for hundreds of nearby homes. The order was lifted on Thursday morning but pre-evacuation notices remain in effect as a precaution. Weather conditions have made the situation much easier for fire managers. Rain and cooler temperatures are predicted in the area on Friday. Nearly 300 fire personnel have been assigned to the fire which is burning in heavy timber riddled with treacherous downfall and dead standing trees. Fire activity is expected to continue and residents will likely see smoke or visible flames. The entire burn area and the trails leading to it, including Angler Mountain and Ptarmigan trails are under a U.S. Forest Service closure.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Only In Oregon

The Covered Bridge Capital Of The West Is In This Beautiful Oregon Town

Fall is here and the only thing more delightful than spending an afternoon taking in the beautiful foliage, is taking in the beautiful foliage at an old, covered bridge. While covered bridges are becoming increasingly harder to find, there’s a place in Oregon where these historic structures stand proud — and en masse! Cottage Grove, Oregon, is known as the “Covered Bridge Capital of the West,” and features six beautiful and easily accessible covered bridges. This fall, plan a day trip to this winsome little town, and delight in discovering these covered bridges for yourself.
OREGON STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Could a La Nina winter help drought in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — Weather experts are weighing in on how an average, or above-average, winter could impact the ongoing drought in Utah. Specifically, they’re looking at how a La Nina winter might look in Utah this year. What is La Nina?. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Utah Valley#Rockport Reservoir#Utah State Parks#Ksl News#The White House
KRON4

Livermore activates water restrictions amid drought

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – As drought conditions continue, Livermore is working to conserve water. Effective immediately, the city has started stricter water restrictions for stage 2 in the Water Shortage Emergency. The City Council activated stage 2 on Monday, September 27 — It will be in place until water levels...
LIVERMORE, CA
ABC 4

Underwater pioneer-era ruins, some with ties to Lagoon Amusement Park, now visible due to drought

ROCKPORT, Utah (ABC4) – This year’s extreme drought conditions have brought all kinds of hidden items back to the surface in Utah. In Southern Utah, water levels at Lake Powell have dipped so low that images and videos of shipwrecks, once unseen below the water for years, have been scattered throughout social media during the summer boating recreation period. Last month, a vehicle containing the body of a deceased person was also found and pulled from the water. Authorities stated at the time they believed the vehicle had been there undetected for over a year.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Fatherly

This Dam-Submerged Ghost Town is A Modern Day Atlantis

We all know the legend of the Lost City of Atlantis but recently Utah rediscovered its own little town that was lost underwater when the town of Rockport became visible for the first time in 64 years. Rockport had been sitting forgotten at the bottom of the Rockport Reserve. After...
POLITICS
scitechdaily.com

Lake Powell – The Second Largest Reservoir in the United States – Reaches New Low

Water levels at Glen Canyon Dam have fallen to their lowest level since 1969 and are still dropping. As North America approaches the end of the 2021 water year, the two largest reservoirs in the United States stand at their lowest levels since they were first filled. After two years of intense drought and two decades of long-term drought in the American Southwest, government water managers have been forced to reconsider how supplies will be portioned out in the 2022 water year.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Arizona Capitol Times

Importing water for drought fix huge project

Importing muddy water from the Mississippi River to save Arizona from drought could be as simple as landing a man on the moon. As droughts force local communities to find alternative solutions to water shortages, Arizonans could turn to importing flood water in the future. An interstate pipeline would be...
INDUSTRY
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Government Technology

How long before Lake Powell can’t generate hydroelectricity?

Just in case you needed any that the climate crisis has gotten really bad, we’re now learning that a major source of electricity for the Western U.S. and Mexico could be seriously curtailed — or worse — in the next two years. Lake Powell, located in northern Arizona, could become too low on water by 2023 to supply hydroelectricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Giant sequoia burns in California wildfire as thousands of firefighters descend to save the ancient trees

A giant sequoia has been significantly damaged by a wildfire in northern California as thousands of firefighters descended into the forest to try to save the ancient trees. The impacts from the Windy Fire, which has torn through several sequoia groves, is still being assessed. However the Bench Tree has been badly burned. The tree, so called because its base forms a natural seat, is one of the iconic Trail of 100 Giants,No smoke is visible in the Bench Tree after water-dropping helicopters doused flames in the tree top, according to official interagency report.The Windy Fire was ignited by...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 4

Utah drought monitor

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Candlelight vigil for Gabby Petito connects complete strangers. Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo. Chase and crash on US 40 leaves one dead, sends...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

The Independent

268K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy