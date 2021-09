CONNEAUT — After months of deliberation, City Council approved an ordinance on Monday to set days for trash pickup in the city. Zone one consists of everything in the city of Conneaut north of Route 20, and will have trash pickup on Mondays. Zone two, which is made up of the area south of Route 20 and west of Route 7, will have trash pickup on Tuesdays, and zone three, south of Route 20 and east of Route 7, will have trash pickup on Wednesdays.

CONNEAUT, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO