CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

The Salmon State: An early fall trip to Hasselborg Lake

By Wire Service
alaskareporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago this August, my partner, Bjorn, and I flew into Admiralty Island’s Hasselborg Lake. We fought through thick blueberry bushes and swarms of flies, angled our way up a steep, trail-less slope, and emerged into the alpine of a nearby mountain. A bear roared at us and crashed away.

alaskareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Angler Boats 32-Inch Chinook in Lake Erie—Which Isn’t Known to Hold King Salmon

When Patricia Burkart convinced her friend Tamica Mickle to join her on a fishing trip, she expected they would go home with some fresh walleye. After all, the last time Burkart went out with Captain Dick Torrelli of Ciao’ Charters, the party caught its limit of ‘eyes by 7:20 a.m. Instead, Mickle made headlines on her first time out by boating a 32-inch king salmon in Lake Erie—a highly unexpected catch for that waterbody.
HOBBIES
visitfingerlakes.com

Where to See Finger Lakes Foliage: 6 Fall Trips You'll Love

As the sunsets of summer drift into the horizon, the beautiful brushstrokes of autumn usher us into what many believe to be the best season of them all … fall. Pumpkin pickers and haunted-house historians rejoice with the changing colors of the leaves and the brisk crispness of the air. Fall beckons us to experience what’s left of each day’s waning sunlight. Fortunately, the Finger Lakes provide the perfect backdrop for an autumn adventure. Whether it’s a vacation, daycation or something in between, we’ve put together six fall foliage trips you’re sure to love.
TRAVEL
KGUN 9

How to plan the perfect fall road trip

Credit One Bank is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. The ongoing pandemic changed so many facets of our lives, including the way that Americans travel. Instead of jet setting to foreign countries, many are opting to explore their own backyards with the good old fashioned road trip. The United States has many National and State parks (and even amusement parks!) that are both beautiful and majestic. Outdoor spaces offer something for everyone; picturesque hikes, natural wonders, wildlife, and even exhilarating roller coasters!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmon
rochesterfirst.com

Fall Foliage Tracker for New York State and Finger Lakes region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The latest update from I LOVE NY for Wednesday, September 22nd has come out; just in time for the first day of Fall. That paired with the latest findings on foot from John Kucko and we have our latest thoughts on the emerging fall foliage. Every...
ENVIRONMENT
everettpost.com

FALL COHO SALMON SEASON ON THE ICICLE RIVER OPENS THIS SATURDAY

Grab your fishing gear and waders. eginning one hour before official sunrise on September 18, 2021, through one hour after official sunset on November 30, 2021, the Icicle River is open for Coho salmon fishing. Short drive across Highway 2, your freezer is waiting to be stocked for winter. The...
HOBBIES
RiverBender.com

Take A Fall Road Trip To Southwest Illinois

ALTON - Hop in the car and take a road trip to southwest Illinois this fall and discover stunning fall color drives, scenic river cruises, adventures in u-pick orchards, and spectacularly spooky haunted tours. When it comes to Fall, the Great Rivers & Routes region has more than its share of fun, adventure, and relaxing getaways on tap. “Fall is really a great time to visit southwest Illinois and the Great Rivers & Routes region,” says Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
AFAR

16 Fall Road Trip Ideas Throughout the U.S.

Whether you’re craving a day trip or a weekend getaway this autumn, consider one of these destinations for a fall road trip in the U.S. A road trip can be as simple as taking an afternoon drive to peep some fall color (with an excellent soundtrack or podcast, naturally). Or it could be slightly more ambitious: spending a full weekend exploring the autumnal glory and fall foliage of neighboring states you may not have seen in awhile. Take in the changing trees, inhale the crisp air, and taste local foods on one of these 16 fall road trips across the United States.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
suncommunitynews.com

Early-fall events planned for Long Lake

LONG LAKE | War canoes and C4 boats vie for first place in the North American War Canoe Championships and Adirondack Kayak Championships. Races start at the Adirondack Hotel. For more information, call 518-624-3077 or visit mylonglake.com/fall-calendar/. On Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hoss's Country Corner hosts...
LONG LAKE, NY
county10.com

#Snapped: Early Fall Colors

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form. (Lander,WY) BetsyWhitehead sent in this photo of some early fall...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
newfolks.com

5 great day trip ideas for fall in California

Whether summer weather is your favorite or not, you can’t deny that when the calendar switches over to September you start to get in the fall spirit. Pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and hayrides fill your mind. If your family is visiting California in the fall, there are plenty of autumn activities you can enjoy together, as well as some fabulous day trip ideas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thurstontalk.com

Salmon Viewing at Brewery Park at Tumwater Falls

One of the most fascinating sights to observe in this world is the natural progression of life and how various species navigate it. At Brewery Park at Tumwater Falls, visitors have the unique opportunity for an up-close viewi of Chinook salmon as they make their migration to spawn at the park’s upper falls where they were released as fingerlings three years prior.
TUMWATER, WA
KTAR.com

Best fall road trips to take on a motorcycle

Autumn in Arizona brings the beauty of color-changing leaves and a relief from summer heat. It’s one of the most pleasant times to explore the outdoors, especially on a motorcycle. Take advantage of the gorgeous scenery and moderate temperatures by hopping on your bike and enjoying these road trips. But...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
103GBF

Trick Or Treating Early At Scales Lake 2021

If your kids are eager to get into their Halloween costume, let them go Trick Or Treating early at Scales Lake Park in Boonville. Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping there all of the time. Whether it was camping in a tent or camper or even staying in one of their cabins, we did it all. Not to mention all of the other things that Scales Lake had to offer such as, riding our bikes around on the trails, playing at the playgrounds, and visiting the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself. You can swim at the beach, rent a boat, go kayaking, and fishing.
BOONVILLE, IN
North Country Public Radio

An early fall paddle with Todd and Monica

There's nothing quite like an afternoon paddle in early autumn. The air is still a little warm; the water is smooth like a mirror and the trees are just hinting at turning colors. Todd and I set out for a paddle from the St. Lawrence University Canoe Shack along the...
CANTON, NY
panolian.com

Signs of an early fall are welcome sights

Moe, our favorite local weather man, says a change is coming! After the remnants of tropical storm Nicholas pass with its rain, high humidity, and scattered thunderstorms a cold front is patiently waiting on the west side of the Mississippi River to bring cooler temps with very pleasant days into our neck of the woods.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Buckfastleigh fish pass aims to stop fall in salmon population

Salmon and sea trout have easier access to spawning grounds thanks to a new fish pass. The Larinier pass at Buckfast Abbey in Devon replaces a former Victorian pool pass severely damaged in 2020 by storms. The River Dart's salmon population is deemed at risk by the Environment Agency amid...
FACEBOOK
New Jersey Monthly

Watchung Reservation is a Peaceful Fall Day Trip

Sandwiched between Routes 22 and 78 in Union County, Watchung Reservation offers a 2,000-acre respite from the bustle of those busy roadways and the townships beyond. The famed Olmsted brothers—renowned for New York City’s Central Park, New Jersey’s South Mountain Reservation, and Verona, High Point and Branch Brook parks—designed the reservation in 1921. The land encompasses the ridges of the First Watchung and Second Watchung mountains. These volcanic-basalt uplifts provide views of the New York City skyline, as well as Newark and Jersey City. Blue Brook flows through the center of the reservation; a dam at the brook’s eastern end creates Lake Surprise. In the fall, maple and beech trees offer pops of red and gold amid the reservation’s evergreens.
WATCHUNG, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

October 2021: Fall Day Trips

The weather may be cooling off, but our appetite for outdoor adventure isn’t. This fall is the perfect time to enjoy a delightful day trip right here in New Jersey. Want to really lose yourself? Try to conquer Stony Hill Farms’ 10-acre corn maze in Chester. In addition to meandering through the labyrinth, visitors can try to complete a maze-adventure game sheet. Fancy some true peace? Go for a kayaking trip along the Manasquan River, where you may even spot a bald eagle. Love the coast but feel like you’ve explored every town in New Jersey? Take a drive along the often-overlooked Bayshore Heritage Scenic Byway, which traverses Salem, Cumberland and Cape May counties. There are also historic sites, like Monmouth Battlefield State Park, and gorgeous places to take in nature, including Pequannock Watershed and Watchung Reservation.
TRAVEL
conwaydailysun.com

North Country Angling: Landlock salmon/lake trout season finale

Sept. 30 signals the conclusion of the 2021 landlock salmon and lake trout season. For anglers who pursue these excellent game fish, the rush is one to log as many hours on the water as possible. April 1, 2022, seems a long time to wait before the pursuit can begin again.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy