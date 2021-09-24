CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clear skies, mild temperatures ahead for the weekend

By News 12 Staff
 10 days ago

New Jersey will see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures over the next few days, following a day of heavy rain and flooding.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that temperatures over the upcoming week will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will see some rain showers early in the morning, followed by sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 71 degrees. Friday night will see party cloudy skies with a low of around 60 degrees.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees. Partly cloudy skies will develop by the nighttime with temperatures cooling into the upper-50s.

Sunday will also see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s. Clear skies will remain overnight with a low of 59 degrees.

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

