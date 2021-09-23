CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Toughest Choices You'll Make at ACL Fest 2021

do512.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for another afternoon of carefully planning your Austin City Limits schedule for maximum viewing value. ACL Fest never fails to delight us with fabulous line-ups and transcendental musical experiences. The full schedule was released so we did our annual hard look at scheduling conflicts to make the most out of the fest experience. Even though choosing between so many amazing acts is part of the fun, it’s also a challenge for the dedicated fan. To help you out, we broke down some of the toughest competing acts with pros and cons.

do512.com

Comments / 0

Related
austinmonthly.com

5 Local Musicians to Catch at ACL Fest 2021

Glancing back at Austin City Limits Music Festival lineups of years past, some names stand out more now than they did at the time. For example, Midland and Jackie Venson graced the fine print near the bottom of 2017 and 2018’s artist announcements, respectively, before their big breakouts. No doubt, performing at the event garners fans, but it’s the festival’s confidence to book them in the first place that portends a bright future for these up-and-coming musicians. At press time, this year’s event seemed likely to go on as scheduled, but whether or not ACL Fest 2021 ultimately happens, these five Austin artists have not only earned the trust of its discerning bookers but are also already well on their way to becoming household names.
AUSTIN, TX
at40.com

Billie Eilish's Pre-iHeart Music Festival Meal Choice Will Make You LOL

Ryan Seacrest, the lineup was stacked with performances from Dua Lipa, Cheap Trick, Walker Hayes, FINNEAS, Darius Rucker, Weezer, J. Cole, Nelly with special guests Florida Georgia Line, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Gabby Barrett, Yungblud, All Time Low, Saweetie, The Kid LAROI, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Sam Hunt, The Kid LAROI, Coldplay, Lil Baby, Khalid with Tate McRae & Journey.
MUSIC
Austin American-Statesman

Everything you need to know about ACL Fest, including COVID rules

The time has come to fest once more. Austin City Limits Music Festival has returned to the city with an in-person event. Especially with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing (and Austin in the highest level of risk-based safety guidelines as of this writing), you probably have questions. We talked to ACL Fest organizers and found the answers.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
Austin American-Statesman

13 ACL Fest artists you definitely know from TikTok

Every night before bed – let’s say an hour or so – it's time to catch up on my TV programs. And by that, I mean it’s time to lie down and swipe through TikTok. The social media video app has become a dominant force in American culture, and that includes pop music. TikTok’s responsible for the discovery of up-and-coming artists and for the viral success of songs both new and old. Of course, it’s not just TikTok; any meme, anywhere, is a win for an artist trying to notch a little recognition.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Limited supply of ACL Fest tickets on sale Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival announced it is selling a limited amount of tickets to the 2021 event Monday. ACL Fest 2021 is set to kickoff Weekend One on Friday, Oct. 1. Both one-day and three-day General Admission and General Admission+ tickets for both weekends are...
AUSTIN, TX
klbjfm.com

Win VIP Passes to the ACL Music Fest!

You could VIP win passes and Honda Hospitality Access. Get a taste of rock royalty. Register below for your chance to win VIP passes and hang in the Honda Hospitality. space where you can see Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly perform on the Honda Stage. Plus Karol.
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.” Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach, but the Followill clan returned home to be with their ailing mother Betty Ann Murphy; she died Friday, the band revealed. Vedder served as the replacement headliner Friday — he’ll also headline Saturday night at the fest, with Pearl Jam playing Sunday — and the singer sent his condolences...
DANA POINT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Lorde
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Alison Wonderland
Person
Dolly Parton
Rolling Stone

‘F–k Covid,’ Inflatable Ducks, and Glorious Chaos: Here Are the 15 Best Things We Saw at Governors Ball

Governors Ball really is a New York City festival. There’s no glamping at Gov Ball, no frilly art installations, no Ferris wheels or people in flower crowns. Who has the time? People who go to Gov Ball are all business: Show up, do drugs, listen to music, get back on the train. Then do it all again for two more days — that’s New York Tough. And this year, the festival felt more New York than ever, since it was held in the parking lot outside the stadium where the Mets play and the 7 train rumbles back and forth...
PUBLIC HEALTH
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Hypnotic Red Versace Dress as She Embarks on Book Tour

Migos once said: “Versace, Versace, I love it.” And now we know that Gabrielle Union can relate to those lyrics. Always the fashion icon, the Bring It On star was seen walking the streets of New York City in a stunning new dress from Versace. The form-fitting gown (which looks so shiny we could swear it was made out of latex) is covered in the red and blue La Greca print, which is part of the brand's Fall/Winter '21 collection. Union coupled the hypnotic dress with a pair of black platform loafers and she added two shiny anklets as well. Meanwhile, her hair was pulled back in a tight bun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni, 17, Returns to the Runway and Mom Couldn't Be Happier

Watch: Heidi Klum Shares Secret About Christian Siriano's NYFW Show. Heidi Klum's eldest child, Leni Klum, continues to follow in her supermodel mother's footsteps, literally. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the 17-year-old walked the runway at German online retailer About You's Berlin Fashion Week show. And this time, she also appeared as a designer. On the catwalk, she and fellow models showcased designs from her own branded collection, which will be made available to the public in mid-October.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fest#Pros And Cons#Pop Music#Acl Fest#Wap#Megan Thee Stallion
papermag.com

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 Show Is Already the Show of the Year

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show is already shaping up to be the best yet, at least if our exclusive sneak peek of the show is any indication. In addition to the musical entertainment, you can also expect to see Adriana Lima, Aleali May, Alek Wek, Alva Claire, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Poarch, Eartheater, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Gottmik, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Joan Smalls, Jojo T. Gibbs, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Lucky Blue Smith, Lauren Wasser, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Princess Gollum, Raisa Flowers, Sabrina Carpenter, Soo Joo Park, The Symone, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan and Vanessa Hudgens — and that's not even the entire list.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Music
Amomama

Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 – Years Later History Repeated Itself

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. Years later, his accused murderer met his own end in very similar circumstances. The American rap industry is rife with high-profile assassinations of some of the best rappers the world has ever witnessed, such as 2Pac Shakur to Biggie Smalls. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy