The Toughest Choices You'll Make at ACL Fest 2021

Glancing back at Austin City Limits Music Festival lineups of years past, some names stand out more now than they did at the time. For example, Midland and Jackie Venson graced the fine print near the bottom of 2017 and 2018’s artist announcements, respectively, before their big breakouts. No doubt, performing at the event garners fans, but it’s the festival’s confidence to book them in the first place that portends a bright future for these up-and-coming musicians. At press time, this year’s event seemed likely to go on as scheduled, but whether or not ACL Fest 2021 ultimately happens, these five Austin artists have not only earned the trust of its discerning bookers but are also already well on their way to becoming household names.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO