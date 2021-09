Mls (Matthew Stevens) September 20, 2021, 4:39am #1. Firefox has just alerted me to evidence that my e-mail address was among many breached by a hit on a firm called Epik. I’ve never heard of Epik. The “Have I Been Pwned” site explains that the hit included unrelated data scraped from WHOIS, and that my telephone number, purchase history etc. have been collected. This is all very concerning, and Firefox offers advice on what to do next. However, I can’t find anything that tells me how to determine which of my many online accounts has been breached. I already use LastPass and unique passwords for everything, so I assume that other account details are safe. But how do I identify the breached one so I can change the details?

