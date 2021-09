Riding on the heels of a season-opening win against Roger Williams, Tufts Volleyball continued its strong start to the season, sweeping the Tufts Invitational over the weekend. The Jumbos won games against the visiting Illinois Tech Scarlet Hawks, the Brandeis University Judges and the Wellesley College Blue. Head coach Cora Thompson expressed her excitement to have the team be back with fans in Cousens Gymnasium in an email to the Daily.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO