The Internal Revenue Service said a “technical issue” is to blame for some people not receiving the September installment of the child tax credit. Some 35 million child tax credits worth $15 billion were distributed last week but roughly 2% of eligible recipients failed to receive their payment. The unidentified technical issue that caused the delay has now been resolved and the money is on its way, the IRS said. People who didn’t receive their payment should be getting it shortly via direct deposit or in the coming days if they receive their checks by mail.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO