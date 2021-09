The Broken Bow girls golf team took the team title at the Gothenburg Invitational Tuesday at Wildhorse golf course. Bow edged Northwest of Grand Island for the team championship. Broken Bow shot a 371 while Northwest finished with a 378. Camryn Johnson of Broken Bow was the individual champion with a low round of 79. Lynzi Becker of Cozad also finished with a 79. Broken Bow placed two other golfers in the top 15. Molly Custer placed 13th on the day with a 95 and Emery Custer was 15th with a 98. Taylor Schaaf was just one shot out of the top 15 finishing 16th with a 99. Lainey Palmer of Broken Bow placed 25th overall with a 105. Broken Bow will travel to North Platte on Thursday to compete at Lake Maloney golf course.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO