CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Column: Not exactly a united US team at Ryder Cup

By TIM DAHLBERG AP Sports Columnist
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpCpm_0c650TE200

The video put out by the U.S. Ryder Cup media staff tried to say one thing. The body language from Brooks Koepka told a different story.

Yes, he’s teammates for the week with Bryson DeChambeau and 10 other guys, charged with regaining the Ryder Cup on home soil. But his feud with the long hitter isn’t over by any stretch.

“We are on the same team together,” Koepka said in somewhat cryptic remarks Thursday. “We’ve had dinner almost every night as a team.”

Where they sat at the table is probably another story, and Koepka wasn’t in a mood to offer any more details. Suffice it to say no one expects them to be drinking from the Ryder Cup together should the U.S. find a way to turn back the Europeans at Whistling Straits.

That’s despite DeChambeau teasing earlier in the week that there might be “something fun” that comes out during the Ryder Cup about his relationship with Koepka.

“I have no idea,” Koepka said, hands on hips, when asked what that meant. “I didn’t listen to the comments or hear what he said, so I have no idea.”

Koepka’s dislike of DeChambeau is no secret, though he hasn’t spelled out just what irritates him most about his new teammate. It seemed to begin with DeChambeau’s penchant for slow play and spread as the two sniped at each other over the last year on social media.

Then, of course, there was Koepka famously rolling his eyes during a Golf Channel interview as DeChambeau walked behind him and said something at the PGA Championship in May.

One thing is for sure: On an American squad obsessed with team bonding as a path to defeat the Europeans, don’t expect Koepka and DeChambeau to play together or even play some pingpong in the team room.

Assuming, of course, that Koepka is in the team room at all.

Bonding with fellow players, it seems, just isn’t his thing.

“I haven’t been in the team room,” said Koepka, who is teamed with Daniel Berger against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick in an opening foursomes match Friday. “Just chilling too much. I know the obligations are cut down, but I’ve still got long days.”

Those days have presumably been filled with practice and physical therapy for the variety of injuries Koepka always seems to be nursing. He hurt a wrist a few weeks ago and has long had issues with his knees.

Still, he got a rebuke from Paul Azinger, the NBC analyst who knows a bit about the Ryder Cup as a former winning captain.

“I’m not sure he loves the Ryder Cup that much," Azinger said. “If he doesn’t love it, he should relinquish his spot and get people there who do love it.”

Koepka insisted Thursday that he never disparaged the Ryder Cup and that the media took it the wrong way. It was typical Koepka: blunt, defiant and unafraid to say just what he thinks.

“I never said it was negative. Y’all spun it that way,” he said. “I never said it was negative. I said it was different.”

But he raised eyebrows in a Golf Digest interview when he suggested that team golf, especially alternate shot where you are dependent on a partner, isn’t really his thing. He was also the only one of 12 American players who didn’t join captain Steve Stricker in an excursion to Whistling Straits earlier this month to play the course and get to know each other better — which Koepka said was because he was rehabbing his wrist injury.

On a young U.S. team with six Ryder Cup rookies, Koepka is an elder statesman of sorts at the age of 31. He has played in two Ryder Cups and has mostly delivered, with a 4-3-1 record on one winning and one losing team.

That could have been highlighted in a video posted on social media this week by the official U.S. team account. Instead, the video showed Koepka on the driving range walking over to DeChambeau and appearing to say hello as dramatic music soared and everything seemed right in the world again.

It wasn’t just hokey but disingenuous as well. The two just don’t like each other, no matter the message the short video was attempting to send.

In the end, though, none of it really matters. Even in a team match like the Ryder Cup, golf is still the most individual of sports and both Koepka and DeChambeau have the inner fire that makes them want to win every time they set foot on a course.

If the U.S. wins, they’ll celebrate and be feted alongside their teammates. In the team picture Sunday night they’ll both have big smiles — though likely from opposite sides of the frame.

If the Americans lose, they’ll be blamed for poisoning the atmosphere and ruining Stricker’s big moment in his home state of Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the feud will continue. And golf will move on.

———

Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http://twitter.com/timdahlberg

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2020 Ryder Cup: Brooks Koepka unintentionally reveals United States team's biggest problem

You could fill up the Library of Congress with theories about why the United States has lost seven of the last nine Ryder Cups. No idea is off limits, no scenario too fanciful. From scripting to spin rates to improper pods to incompatible psychological test scores, if a reason is tangentially plausible, it has been floated by those who watch, follow and obsess over the Ryder Cup.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Former US Ryder Cup captain: "Brooks Koepka should RELINQUISH spot on Team USA"

Former US captain Paul Azinger has questioned Brooks Koepka's love for the Ryder Cup and if he lacks passion for the tournament, he should give up his spot on Team USA. In an interview with Golf Digest, Koepka described the famous event as "different, hectic and odd" and he pondered if team sports was "in his DNA."
GOLF
Boston Globe

Paul Azinger questions Brooks Koepka’s commitment to US Ryder Cup team

Brooks Koepka says in an interview with Golf Digest that Ryder Cup week is hectic and “a bit odd” because it takes him from his individual routine and leaves him no time to decompress. It was enough to make Paul Azinger wonder if Koepka should even play next week. “I’m...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Associated Press

Column: Handling friction at Ryder Cup a European specialty

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Friction within the team is nothing new at the Ryder Cup. Except for the Americans. Europe has been dealing with it for decades, whether it was the enmity between Padraig Harrington and Sergio Garcia, the grievances Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn had with Colin Montgomerie or the general dislike between Ian Woosnam and Nick Faldo.
GOLF
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau labelled ‘classless’ for complaints over putt not being conceded

Bryson DeChambeau was branded “classless” after appearing to complain about a European decision not to concede a putt early in his Ryder Cup fourballs match on Saturday.The American playing alongside Scottie Scheffler, was left with a short putt to halve the opening hole after Viktor Hovland missed a chance to give himself and Tommy Fleetwood an early lead.DeChambeau duly rolled the ball into the hole but did not seem happy that he had been made to do so as he laid his putter on ground after taking his shot.Even though DeChambeau was using an elongated putter, the gesture was...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Golf Course#Europeans#Golf Channel#American
golfmonthly.com

Bryson, Brooks, and Beers – The US Ryder Cup Verdict

Bryson, Brooks, and Beers – The US Ryder Cup Verdict. On the first topic, Bryson took a chance at looking really silly by laying his putter down to show if his par putt on the first hole was inside the leather. Once evidently it was, the European’s quickly looked like the silly ones there for making him putt it.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
thegolfnewsnet.com

US Ryder Cup team set for sustained success after record Ryder Cup win

The dominant US team we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. The Americans led every step of the way as they set the record for largest margin of victory at 19-9 and emphatically took back the Ryder Cup. This week’s event at Whistling Straits was three years in the...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka. Spiranac,...
GOLF
ABC News

ABC News

403K+
Followers
103K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy