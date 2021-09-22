On the strawberry patch: Chubby bites of goodness

Every party needs pizza. This thin-crust flatbread—layered with a punchy base, crunchy kale, and melty mozzarella—is dressed to impress. Using fresh, store-bought pizza dough cuts the prep time significantly. Because the dough is stretched right on an oiled baking sheet, there's no mess to clean up. And you won't see red sauce or ricotta here; instead, the base is made by stirring sour cream and zippy whole-grain mustard for a pop of both flavor and texture. (Or, for extra luxe points, go for crème fraiche instead of sour cream.) Large, striking pieces of dressed lacinato kale are lightly pressed onto the cheese-covered dough, and the finishing touch is a squeeze of lemon to balance out the richness. Cut it into small squares for a bite-sized appetizer, or as you wish for a satisfying meal.
