CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

At UN, West frustrated by slow pace with Iran

By HO, EDUARDO MUNOZ, Angela Weiss, Francesco FONTEMAGGI
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeGhG_0c649vzi00
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi remotely addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly via video-link on September 21, 2021 in New York /POOL/AFP

The United States and European Union voiced frustration at the UN this week over the slow pace with Iran, saying its new government showed no indication it was ready to revive a nuclear accord.

Iran's new ultraconservative president, Ebrahim Raisi, strongly denounced the United States in a video address to the General Assembly Tuesday and indicated he backed a return to indirect talks with the United States in Vienna, although he did not give a timeline.

"We don't have yet an agreement by Iran to return to the talks in Vienna," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Thursday before leaving the annual UN summit.

"We're pretty much prepared to return to Vienna to continue the talks. And the question is whether -- and if so when -- Iran is prepared to do that," Blinken said.

"We await an answer on that."

The talks, brokered by the Europeans, seek the return of the United States to the agreement trashed by former president Donald Trump -- as well as Iran's return to full compliance.

European nations said they heard nothing concrete as they met with Iran's new foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who came to New York.

Trump's successor Joe Biden again said in his own address he wants to return to the accord, under which Iran drastically scaled back nuclear work. Since the United States left the deal in 2018, Iran retreated from many of its commitments.

The months of talks in Vienna made little concrete progress and the process went into a standstill in June, with Iran saying it needed time after the transition from a more moderate government of Hassan Rouhani.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42RKH6_0c649vzi00
The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell speaks during a press conference on September 20, 2021 in New York City /AFP

Another US official said that nothing transpired in New York to make the Biden administration more optimistic.

"For now, certainly there's no indication, positive indication, that Iran is prepared to come back," he said on condition of anonymity.

"The window of opportunity is open and won't be open forever,"

Blinken again said that Iran's nuclear work will eventually make it pointless to revive the accord, although he stopped short of giving a timeframe.

- 'Clock is ticking' -

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of Germany, one of five nations that negotiated with Iran and remains in the accord, warned that patience was thinning.

"The clock is ticking. We're not going to wait two or three months for the Iranian delegation to come back to the table in Vienna," Maas told reporters.

"It has to happen more quickly," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmJ4C_0c649vzi00
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on September 21, 2021 shows Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addressing the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly from Tehran /Iranian Presidency/AFP

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Amir-Abdollahian told him that Iran was ready to restart talks "at an early date" but gave no more precise time.

Similarly, Iran's foreign ministry said only that nuclear talks would resume "in the coming weeks."

The delay has drawn particular suspicion in Israel, which sees Iran's clerical leadership as an existential threat and has waged a sabotage campaign.

Barbara Slavin, an expert on Iran at the Atlantic Council, said that Tehran ultimately had an interest in returning to talks for the sake of the relief of sanctions which have taken a heavy economic toll.

"They're taking their sweet time," Slavin said.

"I still think they have to come back to the talks. I think they need it," she added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action.In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Naftali Bennett made no mention of Israel's decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians and instead sought to portray Iran as a menace to global security.“Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance,” he said. “Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning.”After four inconclusive elections in two years,...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

ICC prosecutor leaves US out of Afghan probe

The International Criminal Court's new prosecutor said Monday he would focus on the Taliban and Islamic State-Khorasan's actions in Afghanistan instead of alleged US crimes. Karim Khan asked judges to relaunch the court's probe into Afghanistan, which was paused last year at Kabul's request, saying the Taliban's takeover meant war crimes would no longer be investigated properly. But rights defenders reacted with fury after Khan, who took office in June with a vow to reform the ICC, announced that he would "deprioritise" the investigation into American forces and concentrate on Islamist groups. The Hague-based ICC's Afghan probe has long enraged Washington, and prompted the US administration of president Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Khan's predecessor Fatou Bensouda.
U.S. POLITICS
newsbrig.com

State Department frustrated by Iran stonewalling on nuclear talks

The State Department is becoming frustrated with Iran refusing to say when they may re-enter nuclear talks, officials told Fox News Thursday, though Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not yet set a date for when U.S. patience will run out. The last round of high-level talks took place in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Heiko Maas
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Times

Iranian president taunts Biden, Trump in United Nations speech

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday took sharp aim at the U.S. in a speech before the United Nations, saying America’s pledge to end wars is hollow because Washington is using sanctions as a mechanism of war. In pre-recorded remarks from Tehran, Mr. Raisi lashed out at President Biden and...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#European Union#Iran Nuclear Deal#The General Assembly#State#Europeans#Eu
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
WORLD
The Independent

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

World 'better place' 25 years after nuclear test-ban treaty

Twenty-five years after its adoption, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty has made the world a safer place, experts say, despite never being ratified and concerns over North Korea.  Between then and September 24, 1996, when the treaty opened for signature, more than 2,000 nuclear tests were carried out, says Robert Floyd, head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), a UN body. 
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

In new summit, Biden seeks 'free and open' Pacific with Australia, India, Japan

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan promised Friday to work together for a stable, open and democratic Indo-Pacific in a veiled dig at China during their first in-person summit together. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the summit showed the four nations' "common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- whose own track record on minority rights has been controversial at home -- hailed the Quad's "shared democratic values."
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Bennett to call for action, not words, against Iran in UN speech

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in New York Sunday, a day before his scheduled speech at the U.N. General Assembly. It is always helpful for an Israeli leader to travel abroad on the tailwind of good news. Although there was a military incident overnight Saturday in which four Hamas terrorists were killed and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, in a pre-recorded video address to the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, demanded that Israel return to its pre-1967 borders or face consequences, Bennett still landed in the U.S. with at least two feathers in his cap.
WORLD
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
Cleveland Jewish News

At UN, Bennett warns world Iran’s nuclear program at a ‘watershed moment’

Demarking a clear distinction between himself and his predecessor, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that one of the most dangerous problems in the world today is political polarization. In his first address as prime minister to the United Nations General Assembly in New York Monday morning, Bennett called polarizations...
WORLD
dallassun.com

India, US call on Taliban

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): India and the United States called on the Taliban to ensure Afghan territory is not used to threaten and attack any country, to shelter or train terrorist groups, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, adding that the government in Afghanistan did not appear to be an "inclusive one".
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were arrested in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng on a U.S. extradition request. Many countries labeled China’s action “hostage politics.”Live footage on CTV's news network showed the two men being hugged by Trudeau on the tarmac in the early morning. The two left China just after a top...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy