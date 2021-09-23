CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Classic Games Collection announced with The Jungle Book, SNES Aladdin

Back in 2019, Digital Eclipse and Nighthawk Interactive teamed up with Disney to release a classic games compilation. Appropriately titled Disney Classic Games: The Lion King and Aladdin, this compilation packed 8-bit and 16-bit versions of The Lion King and Aladdin together in one package along with a number of development documents, concept artwork, soundtracks, and even production videos. Now it seems a new version of Disney Classic Games is on the horizon, and this new edition will fill some of the gaps we saw in the original.

Specifically speaking, while the original Disney Classic Games was a solid compilation, it was missing one key game from Disney’s past: the SNES version of Aladdin. Both the Genesis and SNES versions of Aladdin are fondly remembered by many who played them, but they’re also completely different games. Lacking the SNES version of Aladdin, Disney Classic Games felt incomplete to a lot of people who played that game back in the day.

Good news: the SNES version of Aladdin is included in this new version of Disney Classic Games, which was announced today with the trailer you see embedded above. Aladdin isn’t the only new addition this time around, as it’ll be joined by the SNES and Genesis versions of The Jungle Book as well. Apparently, more content will be added to the in-game museum, but that stuff is likely secondary for most people looking to pick this up.

Disney Classic Games Collection, as this new compilation is called, will run $29.99 and will be available on Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One later this fall, according to the folks over at IGN. If you already own the original compilation from 2019, you’ll be able to download a DLC pack featuring all of the new content for $9.99.

I reviewed Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King back when it first came out, and even though I was sad to see that the SNES version of Aladdin was missing, I thought the rest of the compilation was great. If you played any of these games back in the ’90s, then the Disney Classic Games Collection will probably be worth a look when it launches this fall.

SHOPPING
