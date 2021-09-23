CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's Officer Accused of Pulling Gun on Woman During Road Rage Incident

By Tracee Wilkins
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Prince George's County Police Corporal is suspended from the department and facing criminal charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman in a case of road rage. James Thornley, an 18-year veteran officer, got into a confrontation with a woman at the intersection of Chinquapin Round Road and Forest Drive near his home in Annapolis, Maryland, in late August, according to charging documents.

