Prince George's Officer Accused of Pulling Gun on Woman During Road Rage Incident
A Prince George's County Police Corporal is suspended from the department and facing criminal charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman in a case of road rage. James Thornley, an 18-year veteran officer, got into a confrontation with a woman at the intersection of Chinquapin Round Road and Forest Drive near his home in Annapolis, Maryland, in late August, according to charging documents.www.nbcwashington.com
Comments / 0