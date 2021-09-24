CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Neck, NY

Great Neck Teen's Love of Sports Helps Kids in Need

NYMetroParents
NYMetroParents
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwPeh_0c62LvSj00

Jared Ohebshalom, 17, is using his love of sports to bring big smiles to kids in need around the world.

A senior at Great Neck North High School in Nassau County, Long Island, Jared launched a sports-themed fundraiser last April for Operation Smile, a nonprofit organization that provides free reconstructive cleft surgery to areas of the world where it’s needed most.

Cleft surgery is performed on those who were born with a cleft condition. A cleft is a gap in the mouth that didn't close during the early stages of pregnancy.

Dubbed “The Smile Shot Challenge,” the virtual fundraiser challenges participants to post a video of their “best shot” from any sport, anything from basketball to tennis to soccer and more, to social media. After someone posts their best shot, they nominate three others to do the same.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NYMetroParents

NYMetroParents

New York State
58
Followers
45
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

NYMetroParents is the top resource for parents in New York Metro Area, featuring activities and events for families, where-to guides, news, entertainment, local directories, and parenting advice.

 https://www.nymetroparents.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy