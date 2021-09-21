Clemson O-line looks to lock in heading into tough environment

Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden has been around the Tigers football program for quite some time now. The former South Carolina lineman-of-the-year out of Dorman joined Clemson in 2018 and redshirted as the Tigers went 15-0 and captured their second National Championship in three years. McFadden started as a prominent force on the Clemson offensive line in the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, helping Travis Etienne capture the all-time ACC rushing and touchdown record en route to Clemson claiming a sixth straight ACC Championship. For his work in 2020, McFadden was named second-team all ACC by PFF with 12 starts at right tackle.