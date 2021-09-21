CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley Kille obituary (1932 – 2021) – Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

Cover picture for the articleShirley A. Kille (née Finch), 89, of Stone Harbor, New Jersey returned to God peacefully on September 15, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the only child of her devoted mother, Sylvia (Cleary Finch Hearl) and his remarkable stepfather, Russell Hearl, both previously deceased. Shirley was full of funny stories of growing up in the care of her parents, wonderful grandmothers, an Irish grandfather who was equally fond of entertainment and storytelling, two loving uncles, and later of their children, his dear cousins.

