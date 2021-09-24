CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Is there a shortage of fuel and why are petrol stations closing?

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTurL_0c607V1k00

A number of petrol stations across the UK have been forced to close due to a lack of fuel. BP and Tesco have both announced the closures due to disruption in deliveries of petrol and diesel, brought on by a shortage of HGV drivers.

ExxonMobil said a “small number” of its 200 Tesco Alliance forecourts had been impacted, and it was working to “optimise supplies”.

BP has also seen a small number of its sites close, and is reducing its fuel deliveries to forecourts in an attempt to ration supplies.

It said it has two-thirds its normal forecourt stock levels required for smooth operations – although this could fall rapidly in the event of panic buying.

Why are petrol stations closing?

As with the empty shelves in the supermarkets, retailers say the problem is rooted in disruption to the supply chain caused by a chronic post-Brexit shortage in the number of HGV drivers.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) has said Britain needs as many as 100,000 more drivers to keep shops stocked and supplies moving.

Since the UK left the European Union, in which HGV drivers can move across borders, many non-UK nationals driving trucks have opted to work solely within EU countries, leaving logistics firms stuggling to find workers.

The situation has been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic, in which many more non-UK nationals returned to their home country and have been unable or unwilling to return due to restrictions on cross-border travel.

The Covid-related closure of test centres for many months has also worsened the shortage of qualified drivers, although the Department for Transport recently changed the rules to speed up the process of qualification.

The RHA says 30,000 HGV tests couldn’t go ahead last year because of the pandemic, resulting in 25,000 fewer candidates passing the test in 2020 than in 2019.

“The single biggest issue is staff shortages, with Brexit, Covid and wider economic conditions all contributing factors,” says the Institute for Government.

Is there a shortage of fuel?

Both the government and the oil firms say there is no shortage of fuel itself, just the distribution of it around the country.

The forecourt closures are due to “delays in the supply chain,” BP said, and there is no issue with supplies at refineries.

A government spokesperson said: “There is no shortage of fuel in the UK, and people should continue to buy fuel as normal.

“We recognise the challenges facing industry and have already taken action to increase the supply of HGV drivers, including streamlining the process for new drivers and increasing the number of driving tests.

“We continue to closely monitor labour supply and work with sector leaders to understand how we can best ease particular pinch points.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PM ‘considering sending in Army’ to drive fuel trucks as pumps run dry

The Prime Minister is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.Emergency measures were triggered on Sunday evening, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng choosing to suspend competition laws for the fuel industry to allow suppliers to target filling stations running low.Multiple reports suggested that Boris Johnson on Monday will mull whether to follow that by taking the drastic step of sending in the Army to drive oil tankers as “frenzied buying” added to fuel supply issues caused by a lack of HGV drivers.Transport Secretary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers, though the government has not announced whether troops will be deployed.The association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said Sunday that about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had run out of fuel, as the driver shortage set off a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson to put army ‘on standby’ as petrol stations run dry

Is it time to send in the army? That’s a call Boris Johnson could well make later today as the ongoing supply chain crisis worsens and petrol stations begin to run dry. Cabinet meets to discuss plans for soldiers to drive tankers to forecourts. Elsewhere, Labour conference continues following a difficult Sunday for party leader Keir Starmer.
POLITICS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Which petrol stations have fuel in Milton Keynes and its surrounding areas?

Petrol stations across Buckinghamshire continue to be hit by those panic buying fuel - despite requests from the Government and other authorities to stop. A weekend of rushes to the pumps has resulted in a number of stations across Milton Keynes running low on petrol and diesel, if not empty of fuel at all.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Exxonmobil#Refineries#Petrol Stations#Hgv#Tesco Alliance#The European Union#Eu#Covid#Brexit
BBC

Fuel supply: Sadiq Khan calls for key worker petrol stations

The mayor of London is lobbying the government to reserve petrol stations for key workers and black-cab drivers. Fears of disruption to the fuel supply sparked panic buying, leading to long queues at the pumps and many petrol stations running out of fuel. Speaking ahead of a speech at Labour's...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Drafting in the Army will not end fuel crisis, industry warns

Drafting in the Army to deliver fuel to petrol stations will not on its own end the shortages on the forecourt, the industry has warned.Boris Johnson is thought to be considering sending in troops to drive oil tankers after days of panic buying saw filling stations in many areas run dry.The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) chairman Brian Madderson confirmed some training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel.But he warned it was not an “absolute panacea” and that there was no “single lever” the Government and the industry could pull to resolve the crisis.With long queues at...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Petrol station chaos worsened by motorists filling up with wrong fuel

The chaos on Great Britain’s petrol station forecourts has been worsened by hundreds of panicking motorists filling their tanks with the wrong kind of fuel, breakdown services have reported. With queues snaking hundreds of metres from some filling stations – and tension building between motorists in places, more than five...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Panic buyers form massive queue at petrol station amid fuel crisis

Cars were filmed waiting in a huge queue in front of a petrol station in Bushey, Hertfordshire during a weekend that saw many people panic buying amid Britain’s worsening fuel supply crisis. Thousands of service stations have run dry amid the frenzy, which has seen customers fighting over the limited...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Fuel supply: Why are there long queues for petrol in UK?

You may have heard about long queues forming at petrol stations across the UK in recent days as people panic buy fuel - even though the government and oil companies say there is no shortage. We look at what has been happening, and why. What has been happening at petrol...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fuel crisis – live: Supplies could return to normal ‘in coming days’ says industry as pump prices soar

The lorry driver shortage in the UK is a consequence of Brexit and low wages, according to the man set to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor.Olaf Scholz, leader of the SDP, said the free movement of labour was an EU benefit that the UK had chosen to leave behind.“We worked very hard to convince the British not to leave the union. Now they decided different and I hope they will manage the problems coming from that,” he said.Many petrol stations around the UK remain dry and unions have called on the government to use emergency powers to give...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed supplier Green

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief exectutive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was “looking bleak”.Ofgem said on Monday that former and current customers of Green will have any outstanding credit on their balance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘We try to protect our own lives’: Petrol station workers abused and desperate amid fuel chaos

The queues for the petrol station at Tesco in Lewisham, south London, started at 5.30am. And not long afterwards, the abuse began. Staff at the forecourt have spent the past four days trying to manage behaviour as angry drivers jostle to get hold of ever-shrinking supplies of fuel.“We try to protect our own lives,” a manager at the petrol station, who did not want to be named, told The Independent. “It is very, very difficult managing people. When we came in this morning, there were queues all round the block. They started shouting at us, throwing abuse. “It is simple:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ministers order deployment of troops to deliver fuel within days as panic buying triggers price rises

Government ministers have ordered the deployment of soldiers to distribute petrol and diesel within days, in a dramatic escalation of the national fuel crisis which has seen pumps run dry and prices spike to an eight-year high.At an emergency meeting in Whitehall, ministers agreed to put military tanker drivers in a state of readiness to take the wheel of civilian tankers if normal conditions do not return swiftly. Defence sources said that 75 drivers have been put on standby initially, with a further 75 along with 150 support staff available if needed, with several days of specialised training required before...
WORLD
AFP

UK puts army on standby as fuel pumps run dry

Britain on Monday put the army on standby to help with the ongoing fuel crisis as fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, leaving many of the country's pumps dry. "Limited number of military tanker drivers to be put on a state of readiness and deployed if necessary to further stabilise fuel supply chain," the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement issued late on Monday. Desperate motorists queued up at fuel pumps across Britain, draining tanks, fraying tempers and prompting calls for the government to use emergency powers to give priority access to healthcare and other essential workers. The government says a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.
WORLD
The Independent

Competition law suspended as ministers step in to battle petrol panic buying

Competition law has been suspended in an attempt to get a grip on the fuel shortages being driven by panic-buying motorists, ministers have announced.The decision comes after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with oil companies and retailers on Sunday to address another day of continued queuing for the pumps, with thousands of petrol stations running dry.A scuffle at a north London petrol station was posted on social media as motorists waited to fill up their tanks in a bout of “frenzied buying” sparked after concerns from BP that the HGV driver shortage could impact its ability to keep up with...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Journalist helps push a car into petrol station amid fuel crisis

Footage shows a man pushing his car into a petrol station in Bristol, amid a lack of fuel caused by panic-buying. The man asks a journalist, who was recording the long queues that have formed at petrol stations all across the UK, for help pushing the car that ran out of fuel.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

258K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy