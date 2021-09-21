Answering the call

The unfamiliar number on your caller ID may not be a call about your car’s extended warranty. It could be from a contact tracer, and ignoring the call may be extending the pandemic. Case investigation and contact tracing are public health measures used to prevent the spread of a virus...
Another death attributed to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Pike County. According to an announcement this morning by the Pike County Health Department, 165 new cases of COVID have been confirmed during the month of September. Currently, there are 11 Pike County residents who are hospitalized with the virus with...
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are concerned about staffing shortages at Vermont’s 911 call centers and making sure help is there when you need it. In Vermont when you dial 911, your call is intercepted at one of six public safety answering points called PSAPs. The ones in Williston...
Dawn Squire, a resource specialist with PA 211, helps callers find health and human services information and resources. (Photo by Paul Chaplin for Our York Media) Dawn Squire can recall the frustration in the man’s voice. At 82, he recently lost his wife. He was a Marine Corp veteran with two sons — both doctors — and he felt like he should have been able to help himself more.
A Florida woman who went door-to-door promoting the COVID-19 vaccine lost six unvaccinated relatives to the virus in three weeks, with her uncle urging the rest of the family to get their shots as he struggled to breathe from his deathbed. 'You can't grieve the death of one because then...
DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees.
He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.
"What the court said ultimately was, 'Hey I...
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Concerns that again this past Friday the City of Troy ran out of ambulances to answer emergency calls, as they were sitting waiting at hospitals. “The ultimate goal here; we cannot do anything to jeopardize the safety of our residents and clearly this is an issue that is recurring,” said Carmella Mantello, President of the Troy City Council.
The numbers are promising. Between Sept. 13 and Sept. 19, the Carolina Together Testing Program processed 4,710 asymptomatic tests for COVID-19, and only 16 came back positive. The asymptomatic positivity rate is 0.34%, down from 1.13% in the previous week. The symptomatic testing rate for the same period is 2.1%, down from 6.8% the week before.
DENVER (CBS4) – One day before all health care workers in Colorado are required to get their first COVID-19 vaccine, there’s confusion about whether facilities that don’t have 100% compliance will be penalized. Hospitals and nursing homes say they were told any punishment wouldn’t come until Nov. 1, the deadline for the second shot.
When CBS4 asked officials at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment about that, they replied: “Facilities that are not compliant with the rule are breaking the law, and employees who do not get the shot are choosing to fire themselves.”
According to the Colorado Board of Health,...
The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
LOS ANGELES -- In early March, I wrote a column for cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer in which I speculated about how much protection the COVID-19 vaccines would provide for those with immunity issues. There was no research on this subject at the time. I wrote about my friend, Tom,...
BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
