CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana state trooper charged in pummeling of Black man

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9hs1_0c5zj8Oy00

A former Louisiana State Police trooper has been charged with a civil rights violation for pummeling a Black motorist 18 times with a flashlight — the first criminal case to emerge from federal investigations into troopers' beatings of at least three Black men.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Jacob Brown for the 2019 beating following a traffic stop that left Aaron Larry Bowman with a broken jaw, broken ribs and a gash to his head. Brown was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, federal prosecutors said.

Brown's indictment comes as the federal prosecutors on the case are scrutinizing other troopers who punched, stunned and dragged another Black motorist, Ronald Greene, before he died in their custody on a rural roadside. The probe of Greene's 2019 death has grown to examine whether police brass obstructed justice to protect the troopers who beat the Black motorist after a high-speed chase.

Body camera video of both beatings, which took place less than three weeks and 20 miles (32 kilometers) apart, remained under wraps before the AP obtained and published them this year. They are among a dozen cases over the past decade in which an AP investigation found troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.

“The department has previously acknowledged that it has open and ongoing criminal investigations into incidents involving the Louisiana State Police that resulted in death or bodily injury to arrestees," the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. "Those investigations remain ongoing.”

Brown’s attorney, Scott Wolleson, declined to comment. Capt. Nick Manale, a state police spokesman, said Brown “engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors.”

“Any instance of unjustifiable use of force jeopardizes public safety and is a danger to our communities,” Manale said in an email. “These actions are inexcusable and have no place in professional public safety services.”

Bowman’s attorney, Donecia Banks-Miley, called the indictment “a sigh of relief.”

“We’re just trying to remain hopeful and trust the process of justice,” she told The Associated Press. “Aaron is extremely happy and he just wants full justice.”

On the May night Bowman was pulled over for a traffic violation, Brown came upon the scene after deputies had forcibly removed Bowman from his vehicle and taken him to the ground. The trooper later told investigators he “was in the area and was trying to get involved.”

Video and police records show he beat Bowman 18 times with a flashlight in 24 seconds after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation near his Monroe home. Brown later said Bowman had struck a deputy and the blows were “pain compliance” intended to get Bowman into handcuffs.

Bowman, 46, denied hitting anyone and is not seen on the video being violent with officers. He still faces a list of charges, including battery of a police officer, resisting an officer and the traffic violation for which he was initially stopped, improper lane usage.

Brown, 31, failed to report his use of force and mislabeled his body-camera footage in what investigators described in internal records as “an intentional attempt to hide the video.” State police didn’t investigate the attack until 536 days later, and only did so after a lawsuit from Bowman.

Jacob Brown was perhaps the Louisiana State Police's most prolifically violent trooper in recent years. Records show he tallied 23 uses of force dating to 2015 — 19 on Black people — and he faces state charges in Bowman's case and two other violent arrests of Black motorists.

If convicted of the federal charge alone, Brown faces up to a decade in prison.

Brown is the son of Bob Brown, a longtime trooper who oversaw statewide criminal investigations and, before retiring, was the agency’s chief of staff. Bob Brown did not immediately respond to a call and text message seeking comment.

The elder Brown was present at a meeting in Monroe where state police commanders pressured their detectives to hold off on arresting one of the troopers who beat Greene, according to notes written by the lead investigator, detective Albert Paxton. The meeting is among the events being scrutinized as part of federal prosecutors’ probe of potential obstruction of justice.

The Louisiana State Police's own tally shows that in recent years 67% of its uses of force were against Black people. That figure has fueled mounting calls from civil rights groups and Black leaders for the U.S. Justice Department to go beyond individual prosecutions and launch a “pattern and practice” probe into potential racial profiling by the agency.

Col. Lamar Davis, the head of the state police, said earlier this month that he would welcome such a probe if the department deems it necessary but that he wants the opportunity to correct the department's issues and is already working to do so.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Video shows US Marshal hitting handcuffed Black man in face

US Marshals allegedly hit a handcuffed Black man in the face during a recent arrest in Mississippi, sending him tumbling to the ground in pain, according to a video of the incident that is going viral.In the clip, which was first shared with news station WLBT from a witness’ Ring home security camera, a shirtless Black man can be seen being led outside in handcuffs, where a ground of heavily armed Marshals, who appear to be white, stand in waiting. View this post on Instagram ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rnbcincy.com

Young Black Man Viciously Beaten By Police In Georgia: Report

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Another young Black man was viciously beaten by police, this time in Douglas, Georgia. According to local news outlet DouglasNOW.com, Pernell Harris, 29, was nearly beaten to death by Coffee County Police last week. Now, Harris’ family and the Coffee County chapter of the NAACP are looking for answers.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Monroe, LA
Oxygen

Louisiana Inmate Convicted For ‘Hunting Black Men’ Found Hanging In Angola Prison Cell

A Louisiana man who was convicted in a series of racially motivated killings was found dead from an apparent suicide in his prison cell this week. Kenneth Gleason, who received a life sentence in the 2017 murders of two Black men earlier this year, was found hanging in his cell from a bedsheet wrapped around his neck around midnight on Wednesday, according to his lawyer.
ANGOLA, LA
NBC News

Former California officers indicted for allegedly beating Black teen

Two former Stockton, California officers were indicted by a grand jury in connection with their alleged beating of a Black teenager at the end of a car chase in 2020. The Sept. 1 grand jury indictment against Michael Stiles and Omar Villapudua alleges felony assault by a public officer, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and great bodily injury enhancements for both. It was unsealed Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Videos of White Louisiana Troopers Beating Black People Were Hidden for Years, Says Report

Sickening videos of white Louisiana State Police troopers delivering brutal beatings to Black and Latino people were routinely concealed by their bosses—sometimes for years—according to the Associated Press. An AP investigation uncovered at least a dozen cases over the past 10 years in which troopers are said to have “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame, and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” In one example, the AP reports that a white trooper can be seen slamming a flashlight into a Black man 18 times—breaking the man’s jaw and his ribs—but the footage was reportedly mislabeled and wasn’t looked at for 536 days after the event. Col. Lamar Davis, the state police superintendent, said the agency had recently overhauled its excessive force policies. “No instance of excessive force is acceptable,” he said, “and when the department learns of such misconduct, an immediate review is launched leading to administrative and/or potential criminal investigations.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Brown
93.1 WZAK

Criminal Past Revealed As Arrest Warrant Issued For Angry White Man Who Attacked Black Journalist

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Welp, it looks like the angry white man who charged towards MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster and interrupted his live broadcast on Hurricane Ida from Mississippi is also charging head-first into the consequences of his own actions. The white man in the white pickup was identified Monday by the Gulfport Police Department and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Surprising to nobody who is familiar with the thuggery of Caucasians hopped up on their own entitlement, it turns out the man has a criminal past—and it’s as wild as his attack was.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#State Trooper#Racial Injustice#Ap
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Trooper Charged With Harassment

A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with harassment.Pennsylvania State Trooper Nickolas Robert Elliott, 30, of Butler County, was cited on Thursday.He has been charged with a summary offense for harassment/physical contact, according to court documents.The charge is based on an allegation…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Pa State Trooper Arrested For Forgery and Tampering with Records

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Trooper Jamhal Simon was arrested today for crimes related to forgery and tampering with records. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) filed the charges following an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division. Trooper Simon is accused of altering military orders...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
philasun.com

White man who accosted Black NBC News reporter on-air arrested and charged

From NPR: Members of the public helped identify Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, according to police in Gulfport, Mississippi. Dagley is charged with four criminal counts, including two counts of simple assault, one of disturbing the peace and another of violating an emergency curfew, according to the Gulfport Police Department.
GULFPORT, MS
KWTX

Warrant issued for Texas police officer accused of fabricating evidence

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have issued a warrant for officer Jacob Hughes, badge no. 11160, for allegedly fabricating physical evidence. “Although I am extremely disheartened by what this investigation revealed, I am proud of the internal control measures performed by the supervisors that exposed the actions of those involved. When we work together and hold all officers accountable for their actions, we build trust among ourselves and the community we serve,” said Chief Eddie Garcia.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

403K+
Followers
103K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy