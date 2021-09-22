Making America's New "Hybrid" Home Energy-Efficient Year Round

Expected to approach 3,000 megawatts globally by 2023, Bitdeer Group’s Mining Datacenter represents the world’s top-notch aggregate mining capacity. SINGAPORE, SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 — Bitdeer Group is excited to introduce its Mining Datacenter, which makes use of its unrivaled aggregate mining capacity to provide reliable, trustworthy digital asset mining services to clients. By placing an emphasis on clean energy and taking advantage of proprietary innovations, Mining Datacenter represents a game-changer in the field of cryptocurrency generation and cements Bitdeer Group’s position as an undisputed industry leader. Bitdeer Group is committed to providing the world’s most reliable digital asset mining service. Mining Datacenter is one of the group’s three verticals, the others being the all-in-one mining platform Bitdeer and a smart mining service Minerplus.
